Colon Screening Market (2025-2030) Global Market Trends & Insights

The global colon screening market was valued at USD 17.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting routine cancer screening, and continuous technological advancements that enhance detection accuracy and patient outcomes.

The growing incidence of colorectal diseases is a major demand driver. Colorectal cancer—one of the most serious gastrointestinal conditions—ranks as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, approximately 1.93 million new colorectal cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2022, underscoring the urgent need for early detection and effective screening tools. The World Health Organization notes that regions such as Europe, Australia, and New Zealand report the highest incidence rates, driven by lifestyle habits, dietary patterns, and aging populations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global colon screening industry with a 51.3% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. led the North American market in 2024.

By type, the test segment accounted for the largest share at 78.7% in 2024.

By end-use, hospitals held the largest market share at 49.9% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.21 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 22.21 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.4%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the colon screening industry are adopting strategies such as portfolio expansion, partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen market presence. Innovations in AI-assisted diagnostics, minimally invasive screening solutions, and digital health platforms are further shaping competitive dynamics.

Prominent Companies

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Medtronic

Ambu A/S

Baxter (Hillrom & Welch Allyn)

EndoFresh

Daichuan Medical

Bracco

Varay Laborix

Recent Developments

April 2024: UC Davis Health launched a new digital health program to expand colorectal cancer screening, focusing on earlier detection and addressing rising cancer rates among younger populations.

October 2024: GI Alliance partnered with Medtronic to deploy the GI Genius AI Technology across more than 400 sites, enhancing colon polyp detection through AI-driven decision support.

Conclusion

The colon screening market is poised for steady growth as healthcare providers, governments, and technology innovators intensify efforts to address rising colorectal cancer incidence. Advancements in AI, digital health platforms, and non-invasive testing methods will continue to enhance screening accuracy, expand patient access, and support earlier disease detection—ultimately improving global colorectal health outcomes.