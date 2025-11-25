Commercial Split HVAC Systems Market (2025 – 2033): Segment Forecasts

The global commercial split HVAC systems market was valued at USD 16,901.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36,929.6 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2033. Growth in the market is largely driven by rising demand for energy-efficient climate control solutions across commercial buildings. Increasing energy costs and stringent environmental regulations are further accelerating the adoption of commercial split HVAC systems, which offer high efficiency, flexible installation options, and reduced operational expenses.

Another significant factor fueling market expansion is the growing adoption of smart, IoT-enabled HVAC technologies. Commercial facilities are increasingly leveraging intelligent automation, remote system management, and real-time analytics to improve indoor air quality, optimize energy usage, and enhance overall building performance. As businesses strive to meet sustainability goals and reduce carbon footprints, technologically advanced HVAC solutions are becoming a core component of modern building infrastructure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global commercial split HVAC systems market with a 47.5% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033.

By installation, the new construction segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

By equipment type, the heat pump segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7%.

By end use, data centers represent the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16,901.6 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 36,929.6 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.8%

Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is characterized by global HVAC manufacturers investing in advanced technologies, sustainability initiatives, and digital building solutions. Companies are focusing on enhancing energy efficiency, integrating AI-driven controls, and expanding service portfolios to remain competitive.

Company Highlights

Carrier

Carrier is a global leader in innovative HVAC solutions, specializing in energy-efficient systems for commercial and industrial environments. The company focuses heavily on R&D to deliver high-performance technologies such as variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, heat pumps, and smart control platforms. Carrier’s sustainability-focused product line aligns with evolving global regulations and green building standards. Its comprehensive service and maintenance programs are designed to improve system reliability and operating lifespan.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a leading provider of building technologies and advanced HVAC solutions, recognized for its expertise in integrating smart, connected systems. Its offerings include high-efficiency chillers, air handling units, and VRF technologies built to support energy management and sustainability goals. Through AI-driven analytics and IoT-enabled monitoring, the company enhances building performance and operational efficiency. Johnson Controls also plays a major role in large-scale retrofitting and modernization projects aimed at improving aging commercial infrastructure.

Prominent Companies

Carrier

Johnson Controls

Trane

LG Electronics

Haier Group

Panasonic Corporation

AAON

Daikin

Samsung

Conclusion

The global commercial split HVAC systems market is set for robust growth as businesses increasingly prioritize energy efficiency, sustainability, and smart building integration. Technological advancements—particularly in IoT, automation, and high-efficiency heat pumps—are reshaping HVAC design and performance. With rising commercial construction activity and the rapid expansion of energy-intensive sectors such as data centers, demand for advanced split HVAC systems will continue to strengthen throughout the forecast period.