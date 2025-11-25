Admissions Open 2026–27: Top CBSE School in Ranchi Announces New Academic Session

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-11-25 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Sapphire Global School, one of the premium CBSE schools in Ranchi under the ODM Educational Group, has opened admissions for the academic year 2026–27. The school is rapidly emerging as a leading, forward-thinking school offering education from Pre-Primary to Senior Secondary levels. With its integrated learning pathway and global readiness framework, ODM Sapphire Global School is redefining how students grow, learn, and prepare for the future.

Designed as a modern, future-ready K–12 school, ODM Sapphire Global School offers a continuum of learning where foundational experiences seamlessly progress into middle-school exploration and senior-secondary specialisation. While early-years education remains a cornerstone—with play-based learning, sensory environments, and experiential discovery the institution ensures that students in higher grades receive equally robust academic training, global exposure, and career-oriented pathways.

The early-years environment is built around spacious, sensory-rich classrooms that foster emotional, linguistic, cognitive, and motor development. Discovery zones, imaginative play studios, early science and numeracy labs, and storytelling arenas help children build essential early skills with comfort and joy. As they progress, students transition into interdisciplinary learning spaces, digital-enabled smart classrooms, STEM and robotics labs, advanced science laboratories, global language studios, design and innovation labs, and dedicated career guidance zones.

ODM Sapphire Global School’s learning philosophy is anchored in a research-aligned, play-based foundation in the early years, gradually evolving into inquiry-driven, competency-based, and future-focused learning as students advance. Senior students gain access to structured academic mentorship, global readiness programs, competitive exam support, personality development modules, and leadership training, all of which are complemented by exposure to international curricula insights and contemporary digital learning systems.

Outdoor learning is an essential part of the school’s identity. The campus includes lush gardens, safe play areas, athletic tracks, sport courts, nature-based learning spaces, and recreational areas designed to encourage movement, teamwork, and emotional well-being. At every stage, child safety remains a priority supported by professional caregivers, counsellors, surveillance systems, and a strong safety and wellness framework.

As part of its global learning vision, the school offers world exposure programs that evolve with age, ranging from cultural exploration and beginner foreign-language sessions for younger children to global immersion projects, collaborative international learning, entrepreneurship labs, and advaAnnouncingnced communication modules for older students. This ensures that every learner builds both local grounding and a global perspective.

the opening of schools admission form in Ranchi, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, stated: “ODM Sapphire Global School is our commitment to shaping an educational ecosystem where every child, from the earliest years to senior secondary, is prepared for a world that rewards creativity, courage, and character. As we announce admissions for 2026–27, we reaffirm our mission of building a generation that learns with joy, leads with purpose, and lives with empathy.”

Sharing his vision for the school’s growth trajectory, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added: “The purpose of ODM Sapphire Global School is to build an environment where children are nurtured with care, challenged intellectually, and exposed to future skills from the earliest stages. Our approach integrates global academic insights with rigorous CBSE practices, ensuring that children in Ranchi receive an education that prepares them for the world ahead.”

ODM Sapphire Global School serves as a seamless gateway into the broader ODM global learning ecosystem. It ensures students receive consistent exposure to international standards, advanced academic tools, digital literacy frameworks, and holistic development opportunities. So, the school is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for parents looking for a school that blends global learning, structured academic progression, and a nurturing environment from the earliest years to the final years of school life.