Immersive Technology Market 2030: Mixed Reality for Real-World Impact

The global immersive technology market size was valued at USD 40.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 169.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by rapid advancements in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), rising demand for enriched digital experiences across entertainment and gaming, and increasing investments in immersive platforms and devices.

The increasing popularity of social VR platforms that support virtual interaction is expected to further accelerate market expansion. Growing smartphone adoption, supported by enhanced processing capabilities, is enabling higher accessibility to immersive applications, especially in media, entertainment, and education. Businesses across sectors are using immersive technologies to enhance collaboration, improve training outcomes, and optimize operational processes. Industries such as manufacturing are leveraging AR and VR for simulations, real-time data visualization, and remote support, which contribute to reduced operational costs and improved productivity. High-risk fields like aerospace and healthcare are utilizing immersive training environments to elevate safety and skill development, driving additional market momentum.

Immersive technology is also gaining traction in the e-commerce sector, enabling virtual shopping environments that integrate interactive and personalized retail experiences. These innovations help brands stand out in competitive digital marketplaces and strengthen customer engagement. As more retailers adopt AR and VR solutions, immersive technologies are expected to become a core component of next-generation retail strategies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share at 41.8% in 2024.

The U.S. remained the dominant country within North America in 2024.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest revenue share at 48.2% in 2024.

By technology type, virtual reality led with a 46.0% revenue share in 2024.

The training & learning application segment dominated with a 40.1% revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 40.88 Billion

USD 40.88 Billion 2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 169.88 Billion

USD 169.88 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 27.9%

27.9% Largest Market: North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Immersive Technology Company Insights

Several major companies play a pivotal role in shaping the immersive technology landscape, including Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and IBM Corporation:

Microsoft Corporation continues to expand its immersive technology portfolio with solutions such as HoloLens and cloud-based support through Azure, integrating mixed reality with strong AI and machine learning capabilities for enterprise applications.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) remains a prominent contributor to AR and VR innovation through initiatives such as Google Cardboard, Daydream, and ARCore, which empower developers to build immersive experiences across Android devices.

Emerging players like Barco NV and EON Reality are strengthening the competitive landscape:

Barco NV provides high-end visualization solutions, including advanced projectors and LED displays for immersive environments across entertainment, enterprise, and education.

EON Reality specializes in AR/VR learning and training solutions, offering interactive 3D content that enhances educational engagement through global institutional partnerships.

Key Immersive Technology Companies

Barco NV

EON Reality

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

HTC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Ultraleap Limited (Leap Motion, Inc.)

Conclusion

The immersive technology market is entering a high-growth phase, driven by rapid innovation, rising investments, and expanding applications across entertainment, enterprise, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and e-commerce. With a projected increase from USD 40.88 billion in 2024 to USD 169.88 billion by 2030, the sector is poised for transformative impact. As AR and VR technologies mature and become more accessible, immersive experiences will increasingly shape digital interaction, professional training, and consumer engagement worldwide. North America will continue to lead in adoption, while Asia Pacific is set to deliver the fastest growth, supported by a strong technology ecosystem and rising enterprise digitization.