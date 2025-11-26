Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2030: Why China Is A POU Powerhouse

The global point of use water treatment systems market was valued at USD 31.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53.56 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030. Growing concerns surrounding waterborne infections such as E. coli and cholera have significantly increased global demand for point of use water purification solutions.

According to a 2024 report by EBSCO, nearly 2 billion people still lack access to safe drinking water in their homes, while waterborne diseases contribute to 4% of the global disease burden. Approximately 2 million deaths occur each year due to waterborne diarrheal illnesses. Additionally, 1.3 to 4 million cholera cases are reported annually, leading to an estimated 21,000 to 143,000 deaths. In the U.S., regulations such as the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974 and the Clean Water Act have established standards for drinking water quality, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implementing financial and technical programs to safeguard water resources.

Increasing focus on improving water quality continues to drive demand for point of use systems in the U.S. The introduction of a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) law encourages investments in the modernization of domestic water purification facilities, positively influencing market expansion during the forecast period.

Rising industrial activity and commercial agricultural practices are introducing pollutants into water sources, adversely affecting public health and accelerating demand for point of use treatment technologies. Mortality linked to unsafe drinking water further underscores this need. As noted in WHO’s 2023 report, around 1 million people die each year from diarrhea caused by contaminated water. Water quality levels remain a major determinant in the widespread adoption of point of use systems.

Order a free sample PDF of the Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2024, accounting for over 36.3% of global revenue.

China held a substantial market share in the region in 2024.

Based on technology, reverse osmosis systems dominated with a 32.0% revenue share in 2024.

By device type, tabletop pitchers generated the highest revenue share in 2024 and are expected to grow at the fastest rate.

The industrial segment was the leading application category in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 31.90 Billion

USD 31.90 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 53.56 Billion

USD 53.56 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.2%

9.2% Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Key Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Company Insights

Major companies in the market include 3M, Pentair, LG Electronics, and A. O. Smith, among others. These players are focusing on product innovations, geographic expansion, and strategic mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their global presence.

3M provides a wide range of point of use solutions including under-sink filtration units and reverse osmosis systems for commercial applications, ensuring consistent high-quality water output.

provides a wide range of point of use solutions including under-sink filtration units and reverse osmosis systems for commercial applications, ensuring consistent high-quality water output. LG Electronics offers energy-efficient purifiers, including faucet-mounted filters and tabletop pitcher systems designed for household convenience.

Leading Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Companies

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever

LG Electronics

EcoWater

A.O. Smith

Culligan Water

Kinetico Incorporated

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The point of use water treatment systems market is set for strong expansion as global concerns about water contamination and disease continue to intensify. With the market expected to grow from USD 31.90 billion in 2024 to USD 53.56 billion by 2030, demand is being fueled by worsening water quality, rising health risks, and stricter regulatory frameworks. Technological advancements, combined with government initiatives supporting clean water access, are further accelerating adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. As Asia Pacific maintains its position as the dominant regional market and product innovation continues to expand, point of use water treatment systems will play an increasingly vital role in ensuring safe drinking water worldwide.