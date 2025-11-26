Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market 2030: Rising Consumer Awareness Powers PCR Growth

The global post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics market was valued at USD 11.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by rising environmental concerns and increasingly stringent plastic waste management regulations that are pushing industries toward more sustainable production and consumption models.

Corporate commitments to sustainability and government-led initiatives supporting circular economy practices are further accelerating the adoption of PCR plastics. These materials are gaining substantial traction across sectors such as packaging, automotive, and construction as companies aim to reduce their environmental impact and integrate recycled materials into product designs.

Post-consumer recycled plastics are derived from consumer-used and discarded plastic products that undergo collection, sorting, and reprocessing to produce new materials. Several factors are strongly influencing the market’s upward momentum. Technological advancements—especially the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics—are modernizing recycling operations and improving sorting precision. These technologies increase the recovery of high-value plastics and address inefficiencies that became more evident during periods of heightened recycling demands, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increasing environmental awareness among consumers and corporations also supports market expansion. The use of recycled materials contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving natural resources, and minimizing the ecological footprint of plastic production. These benefits align with growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products and drive industries to incorporate more PCR content.

Regulatory frameworks remain a major catalyst for market growth. Governments are implementing stricter rules to mitigate plastic pollution, including mandates for minimum recycled content, bans on single-use plastics, and incentives for recycled materials. These measures create strong demand for PCR plastics across industries such as food, beverages, personal care, and household goods.

Order a free sample PDF of the Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global market with 45.1% in 2024.

The North America market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

By source, the bottles segment accounted for 75.4% of revenue in 2024.

By type, Polyethylene (PE) dominated the market with a 20.1% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.78 Billion

USD 11.78 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.64 Billion

USD 21.64 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.4%

10.4% Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Leading global companies—such as BASF SE, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, and others—are actively strengthening their presence in the PCR plastics market through a range of strategic initiatives. Partnerships and collaborations are increasingly being used to share technical expertise and accelerate advancements in recycling technologies. Companies are also expanding their portfolios with new products featuring PCR content, aligning with the rising market demand for sustainable, eco-conscious materials.

Evonik Industries AG develops a range of additives that boost the efficiency and quality of mechanical recycling. Through its TEGO Cycle solutions and other innovations, the company supports the conversion of plastic waste into high-quality reusable materials and promotes circularity across the plastics value chain.

develops a range of additives that boost the efficiency and quality of mechanical recycling. Through its TEGO Cycle solutions and other innovations, the company supports the conversion of plastic waste into high-quality reusable materials and promotes circularity across the plastics value chain. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures polymers, resins, and specialty chemicals that contribute to improved recyclability. The company focuses on developing technologies and materials that enhance circular economy initiatives and address environmental concerns associated with plastic waste.

Key Companies in the PCR Plastics Market

BASF SE

SABIC

Evonik Industries AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SUEZ SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Covestro AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The post-consumer recycled plastics market is rapidly expanding as global industries prioritize sustainability, reduce reliance on virgin plastics, and respond to growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. With strong regulatory support, technological advancements in recycling, and increasing corporate commitments to circular economy practices, PCR plastics are becoming an integral part of manufacturing across multiple sectors. This momentum is expected to continue, positioning recycled plastics as a key contributor to worldwide efforts to reduce plastic waste and environmental impact by 2030.