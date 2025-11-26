Veterinary Education Market Grows with Demand for Skilled Professionals

The global veterinary education market size was estimated at USD 3.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing government and institutional funding, along with the rising need for specialized veterinary services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.20% in 2024.

The U.S. led the North American veterinary education market with the largest share in 2024.

By course type, graduate courses represented the largest share at 40.26% in 2024.

Veterinary medicine emerged as the leading specialty segment in 2024.

Public institutions dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.34 Billion

2033 Market Size Projection: USD 6.04 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.85%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

The integration of digital tools, simulation-based education, and modern academic infrastructure is expected to further accelerate market growth over the forecast period. Government investments and initiatives by global bodies such as FAO, OIE (WOAH), and the World Bank continue to strengthen animal health systems and enhance zoonotic disease surveillance. Significant developments—such as Ireland’s Veterinary Places Activation Programme (VPAP) launched in October 2025 and Canada’s USD 14.78 million investment in Lakehead University’s new veterinary training facility—are boosting modernization, expanding curriculum quality, and promoting One Health-focused programs. These advancements elevate global training standards and attract increasing numbers of international students, particularly from emerging countries.

Order a free sample PDF of the Veterinary Education Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Veterinary Education Company Insights

Leading institutions such as the University of California–Davis, Royal Veterinary College, Utrecht University, and Improve International play a central role in shaping the global veterinary education landscape. These organizations excel through research collaborations, advanced curricula, and continuing education programs that improve competencies across veterinary disciplines. For instance, in June 2025, Immertec expanded into veterinary medicine by launching its Animal Health Division, offering immersive real-time training that enhances surgical education, onboarding, and professional development within veterinary academic and clinical settings.

Key Veterinary Education Companies

University of California – Davis

Utrecht University

Cornell University

University of Guelph

University of Sao Paulo

Royal Veterinary College

King Saud University

Indian Veterinary Research Institute

University of Pretoria

China Agricultural University

University of Edinburgh

Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences

Conclusion

The veterinary education market is entering a transformative growth phase, driven by digital learning adoption, expanded institutional capacity, and strategic funding from governments and international organizations. Rising demand for specialized veterinary skills and One Health-focused programs continues to elevate academic standards worldwide. With strong regional momentum—particularly in North America and rapidly developing Asia Pacific—the market is well-positioned for sustained expansion through 2033.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.