Watches Market Expands with Demand for Luxury Timepieces

The global watches market size was valued at USD 66.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 96.81 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2033. This steady growth is driven by rising consumer interest in premium and mid-range quartz and mechanical watches, reflecting the continued appeal of precision-built, well-crafted, and stylish timepieces for everyday use.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for a 49.14% market share in 2024, making it the leading region.

The U.S. watch market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2033.

By type, analog watches dominated with a 91.69% revenue share in 2024.

By end user, men contributed the largest share of 76.05% in 2024.

Offline distribution channels continued to lead the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 66.38 Billion

2033 Market Size Projection: USD 96.81 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.3%

Largest Region in 2024: Asia Pacific

A notable trend shaping the traditional watches segment is the increasing preference for compact, minimalist quartz watches that offer both accuracy and modern style. Across global markets—from Europe’s fashion-centered consumers to Asia’s younger urban population—there is a clear shift toward sleek, versatile designs over bulkier or exclusively mechanical alternatives.

The market also continues to benefit from a strong consumer inclination toward classic craftsmanship and long-term value. According to Luxury Tribune (October 2025), 26% of consumers still wear traditional watches, and 54% intend to purchase a quartz or mechanical watch within the next year. This reinforces the enduring status of traditional timepieces as symbols of heritage, identity, and emotional value. Many buyers also consider traditional watches as collectible assets with long-term desirability, supporting demand across both mid-range and luxury categories.

Order a free sample PDF of the Watches Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Company Insights

The global market is shaped by a blend of established luxury brands, mid-range players, and emerging regional manufacturers—each targeting distinct customer groups.

Leading Swiss and Japanese brands such as Rolex, Omega, Grand Seiko, and Citizen dominate the premium and mid-market landscape with offerings rooted in craftsmanship, precision engineering, and brand legacy.

High-end luxury labels like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet focus on investment-grade timepieces favored by affluent consumers.

Regional brands such as Titan in India and Seiko in various Asian markets expand access to affordable, reliable quartz and mechanical models, helping to scale market growth in emerging regions.

Key Watch Companies

Rolex

Omega

Seiko

Citizen

Tissot

Casio

Patek Philippe

Audemars Piguet

Longines

Timex

Conclusion

The global watches market continues to grow steadily, supported by the rising preference for precision-based quartz models, sustained appreciation for mechanical craftsmanship, and strong demand from both luxury buyers and value-conscious consumers. With Asia Pacific leading the market and premium brands reinforcing global appeal, the industry is expected to maintain healthy momentum through 2033, driven by design innovation, emotional value, and timeless consumer affinity for traditional timepieces.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.