Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Grows with Urban Expansion

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 68.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 90.02 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by rising population levels, rapid urbanization, increasing industrial activities, and the implementation of stricter environmental regulations worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market, accounting for 35.6% share in 2024.

China alone represented 37.5% of the Asia Pacific market share.

By application, the municipal segment contributed 65.9% of the revenue share in 2024.

By process/equipment type, the tertiary treatment segment led the market with a 44.3% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 68.12 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 90.02 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.9%

Largest Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Growing awareness about environmental pollution, rising demand for sustainable wastewater management systems, and increasingly stringent government discharge regulations are fueling market expansion. The industry is also witnessing accelerated adoption of advanced technologies such as membrane filtration and ultraviolet (UV) disinfection due to their high effectiveness in water purification.

Market players are focusing on forming strategic partnerships and investing in research & development to develop more efficient and reliable treatment technologies. Small and medium-sized enterprises are adopting innovative solutions, creating substantial growth opportunities. For example, in December 2022, LTIMindtree Limited partnered with Yorkshire Water to enhance operations across its wastewater, asset management, and water divisions.

Technological advancements and the introduction of next-generation treatment solutions offer significant potential for market players to strengthen their competitive positioning. The rising implementation of intelligent, automated, and energy-efficient systems is further supporting market growth.

Key Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Company Insights

Xylem, Inc.: Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Washington, U.S., Xylem is a global leader in water technology. The company manufactures and services equipment for water, electric, and gas sectors. Its Water Infrastructure division focuses on transporting and treating water, serving utility and industrial clients. Key products include disinfection systems, filtration solutions, mobile dewatering units, biological treatment systems, and pumps. Major brands include Flygt, Goodwin, Wedeco, Leopold, and Sanitair.

Pentair plc.: Pentair operates across Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. Its Aquatic Systems unit specializes in residential and commercial pool equipment such as pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic cleaners, and control systems. Major brands include Pentair, Sta-Rite, and Kreepy Krauly.

Leading Companies in the Market

Xylem, Inc.

Pentair plc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab Inc.

DuPont

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Toshiba Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Veolia Group

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Parkson Corporation

Lenntech B.V.

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc

General Electric

Ovivo

Conclusion

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market is set for steady growth driven by rising environmental concerns, growing urban populations, and increased industrial output. Technological advancements, stricter regulatory frameworks, and the adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable treatment solutions continue to shape the industry. With increasing demand across municipal and industrial sectors, market players that invest in innovation and strategic partnerships will be positioned to capture substantial opportunities in the coming years.

