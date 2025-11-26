Mass Notification System Market by Hardware, Software, Service & Vertical Insights

The global mass notification system market was valued at USD 14.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 46.96 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 22.7% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for fast, secure, and reliable communication tools that enable organizations to alert and engage their workforce within seconds—particularly in critical or emergency situations.

Educational institutions are increasingly adopting MNS solutions, supporting overall market growth. Rapid urbanization is also encouraging developers to design more accurate, dependable, and scalable notification systems to meet expanding public safety needs. These systems play a vital role in disaster management by disseminating real-time information to large populations. To stay competitive, leading market players are focusing on continuous innovation and launching new products with enhanced capabilities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share, accounting for over 34.0% of the global market in 2024.

The U.S. MNS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2025 to 2030.

By component, the hardware segment dominated with over 65.0% share in 2024.

By solution, in-building solutions accounted for over 60.0% of global revenue in 2024.

By enterprise size, large enterprises led with over 63.0% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 14.22 Billion

2030 Forecast: USD 46.96 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 22.7%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the mass notification system industry include OnSolve, Eaton, and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

Eaton Corporation is a global power management company providing hydraulic, electrical, and mechanical power solutions. Eaton offers a robust suite of mass notification systems designed to deliver critical information during emergencies, serving sectors such as education, healthcare, commercial real estate, industrial facilities, and public venues. The company’s solutions prioritize safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

OnSolve provides advanced critical event management (CEM) solutions that help organizations minimize physical risks and maintain operational agility during crises. Its cloud-based offerings support emergency notifications, IT alerting, disaster recovery, and enterprise communications across industries such as government, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

Emerging players such as DesktopAlert.Net and Singlewire Software, LLC are gaining traction:

DesktopAlert.Net delivers IP-based mass notification systems that enable instantaneous communication across global networks. Its platform supports alerts via email, desktop screens, mobile devices, large displays, kiosks, and SMS, operating on a scalable and network-centric architecture.

Singlewire Software, LLC, known for its flagship product InformaCast, provides tools for threat detection, incident management, and multi-channel critical communication. InformaCast enables rapid distribution of alerts across IP phones, desktop computers, mobile devices, and overhead paging systems.

Prominent Companies

AlertMedia

American Signal Corporation

Anthology Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

DesktopAlert.Net

Eaton

Everbridge

Honeywell International Inc.

Conclusion

The mass notification system market is poised for rapid growth as organizations increasingly prioritize safety, real-time communication, and emergency preparedness. With rising adoption across education, commercial buildings, public facilities, and government sectors, demand for scalable and reliable MNS solutions will continue accelerating. Ongoing innovation—from cloud-based platforms to advanced critical event management tools—will further shape the industry’s evolution through 2030.