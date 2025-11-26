Compression Therapy Market by Technology, Distribution & End-Use Insights 2025-2030

The global compression therapy market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of vein-related disorders such as leg ulcers, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), lymphedema, varicose veins, and blood clots.

The increasing volume of orthopedic surgeries is also contributing significantly to demand for compression therapy. Compression products are commonly used in postoperative care and rehabilitation for procedures such as knee and hip replacements, fracture repairs, ligament reconstructions, and arthroscopic surgeries. These procedures are becoming more frequent due to an aging population, greater participation in sports activities, and improvements in surgical techniques. For example, according to the American College of Rheumatology, the U.S. performs approximately 790,000 knee replacements and 544,000 hip replacements annually. Additionally, data from the Australian Orthopedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR) reported that over 2.1 million orthopedic procedures were conducted in Australia in 2024.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 42.43% revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, static compression therapy held the largest share at 69.08% in 2024.

By end use, hospitals led the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, institutional sales accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.25 Billion

2030 Forecast: USD 5.34 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.8%

Largest Regional Market: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global compression therapy market include Cardinal Health, Julius Zorn GmbH, 3M Health Care, Spectrum Healthcare, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Stryker, and Gottfried Medical. These companies offer a wide portfolio of compression garments, stockings, wraps, and advanced therapeutic devices used for venous disorders, lymphedema, and wound healing.

The industry is also witnessing growing participation from emerging players and startups that are introducing innovative solutions and reshaping traditional market dynamics. Many of these newcomers focus on niche applications or develop novel technologies to address unmet needs in wound care, vascular health, and postoperative recovery.

Technological advancements are notably influencing the competitive landscape. Key innovations include smart compression systems, 3D-printed compression products, gradient compression technologies, cold compression therapy, and hydrotherapy-based compression devices. Companies are increasingly prioritizing patient-centric design features that enhance comfort, ease of use, and treatment adherence.

Prominent Companies

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Cardinal Health

Julius Zorn GmbH

Hartmann AG

Medi GmbH & Co.

SIGVARIS

BSN Medical GmbH

ArjoHuntleigh

3M Health Care

Conclusion

The compression therapy market is poised for steady growth as the prevalence of venous disorders rises and orthopedic surgeries become more common across aging and active populations. Advances in compression technologies, growing patient awareness, and the availability of innovative, user-friendly products are strengthening market momentum. With North America maintaining its lead and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry is expected to continue evolving through 2030, driven by both clinical demand and technological innovation.