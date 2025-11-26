Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, Application & Global Regional Forecasts

The global connected gym equipment market was valued at USD 2,754.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14,027.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is fueled by rising health consciousness, accelerated adoption of at-home fitness post-pandemic, and rapid technological advancements—including AI/ML, IoT, and wearable integrations. These technologies enable hyper-personalized, data-driven workout experiences and interactive features such as virtual and augmented reality.

Subscription-based fitness ecosystems, gamified training modules, and corporate wellness integrations further enhance user retention and engagement. Increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes—particularly in developing regions—are also boosting market demand. However, high equipment costs, data privacy concerns, and inadequate internet infrastructure continue to pose challenges to widespread global adoption.

The shift toward convenient, personalized, and interactive workouts is a major market driver. AI-powered adaptive training, IoT-enabled performance tracking, and real-time virtual coaching are transforming how consumers engage with fitness routines both at home and on-the-go. The growing popularity of hybrid fitness models and the preference for smart cardio equipment across residential and commercial environments reflect evolving fitness expectations and increasing investment in connected fitness ecosystems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the leading share of 51.03% in 2024.

The U.S. market has grown rapidly due to heightened health awareness and expanding tech-enabled fitness solutions.

By product, cardiovascular training equipment dominated with 64.08% share in 2024.

By application, the B2C segment held the largest share at 76.74% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2,754.7 Million

2033 Forecast: USD 14,027.3 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 21.1%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are focusing on expansion, strategic partnerships, and product portfolio enhancements to strengthen their global presence and address rising demand for smart fitness solutions.

Peloton Interactive Inc. remains a leading brand known for its premium connected bikes and treadmills. The company’s subscription-based model combining live and on-demand classes has driven strong user engagement. Peloton continues to diversify with offerings such as the Peloton Guide for strength training and broader access via its digital app. Its reach spans North America, Europe, and Asia, aligning with the expanding home fitness trend.

remains a leading brand known for its premium connected bikes and treadmills. The company’s subscription-based model combining live and on-demand classes has driven strong user engagement. Peloton continues to diversify with offerings such as the Peloton Guide for strength training and broader access via its digital app. Its reach spans North America, Europe, and Asia, aligning with the expanding home fitness trend. NordicTrack (ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.) is another major player offering smart treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, and strength training systems. By integrating real-time tracking and interactive workout content, the company has built a strong global customer base. Its omnichannel distribution strategy—across retail and online—supports steady growth as consumers seek versatile, tech-enabled fitness solutions.

Prominent Companies

Peloton Interactive Inc.

iFIT Health & Fitness

Technogym S.p.A.

Life Fitness

Tonal Systems, Inc.

EGYM GmbH

Precor Incorporated

Ergatta, Inc.

Conclusion

The connected gym equipment market is poised for robust expansion as consumers increasingly prioritize personalized, immersive, and technology-driven fitness experiences. Innovations in AI, IoT, and real-time analytics are reshaping workout engagement, while hybrid fitness models continue to gain traction globally. With strong demand in both residential and commercial segments—and rapid growth in emerging markets—the industry is expected to evolve rapidly through 2033, supported by ongoing digital transformation and rising investment in smart wellness solutions.