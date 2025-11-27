Spokes Digital to Showcase Ask Bud-i Demo at MJBizCon 2025

NEW YORK, 2025-11-27 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital is excited to present live demos of Ask Bud-i at MJBizCon 2025, showcasing its innovative cannabis business software to industry leaders. The company aims to help attendees discover powerful tools to streamline and grow their cannabis operations.

Spokes Digital, a trailblazer in cannabis digital marketing and technology, is excited to announce that it will present live demonstrations of Ask Bud-i, its innovative cannabis business software, at the upcoming MJBizCon conference in Las Vegas.

The team is eager to introduce Ask Bud-i to cannabis industry leaders and professionals attending the event, highlighting its potential to transform business operations for those who may not yet realize its value.

Ask Bud-i is designed to empower cannabis businesses with streamlined management tools and actionable insights, making it an indispensable resource for dispensaries, cultivators, and cannabis entrepreneurs. With MJBizCon 2025 serving as the most significant industry gathering, Spokes Digital aims to connect directly with attendees and showcase how Ask Bud-i can optimize workflow, compliance, and customer engagement.

“We believe Ask Bud-i will be a game-changer for many in the cannabis industry,” said Varun Patel, CEO of Spokes Digital. “Our mission at MJBizCon is to demonstrate how this platform can support businesses every step of the way, even before they know they need it. We are thrilled to engage with fellow industry pioneers and share our vision for smarter cannabis business solutions.”

MJBizCon attendees are invited to contact team Spokes Digital to experience hands-on demos of Ask Bud-i and learn how this innovative platform can drive growth and efficiency in their cannabis operations.

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is the premier digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in the cannabis industry since 2017. With a track record of delivering exceptional growth and ROI for more than 500 clients, Spokes Digital combines deep compliance knowledge with creative advertising and data-driven strategies to empower cannabis dispensaries and e-commerce brands nationwide.

