Industrial Batteries Market Grows with Demand for Backup Power Systems

The global industrial batteries market size was valued at USD 22.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 34.57 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the rising demand for reliable backup power across industrial sectors, increasing deployment of renewable energy storage solutions, and expanding applications in grid-level storage systems, telecommunications, and electric vehicles.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The APAC region led the global industrial batteries market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 35.7% in 2024.

In North America, the U.S. dominated with the highest revenue contribution in 2024.

By type, the lead-acid battery segment held the largest share at 47.5% in 2024.

By application, the motive power segment remained the leading category with a 32.7% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 22.44 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 34.57 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.6%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Growing emphasis on carbon emission reduction, the global “Go Green” movement, and the shift toward sustainable energy infrastructure are further accelerating market development. Advancements in lithium-ion batteries, enhanced safety features, improved charge efficiency, and rising environmental awareness are reshaping the industrial battery landscape. Industrial batteries continue to play a critical role in ensuring uninterrupted, heavy-duty power supply across manufacturing, telecommunications, renewable energy systems, and other mission-critical environments.

Innovation remains a central driving force, with significant R&D efforts aimed at boosting battery efficiency, safety, and adaptability. Manufacturers are designing next-generation energy storage systems that seamlessly integrate with emerging industrial ecosystems, addressing the need for higher reliability, scalability, and performance. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of renewable energy installations has positioned battery storage systems as essential components for grid stability, ensuring consistent electricity supply by balancing energy generation fluctuations.

Key Industrial Batteries Company Insights

Market leaders such as Enersys, Saft Groupe S.A., GS Yuasa Corp., and others continue to strengthen their presence through product innovation, technological advancements, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and global expansion.

Exide Technologies offers a broad range of battery solutions for automotive, industrial, UPS, inverter, telecommunications, railways, mining, defense, and renewable energy applications, backed by significant export capabilities.

Enersys focuses on reserve power, motive power, and specialty battery technologies, delivering solutions for telecommunications, utilities, healthcare, aerospace, defense, and material handling applications.

Key Industrial Batteries Companies

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Exide Technologies, Inc.

Enersys, Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Northstar Battery Company LLC

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Smiths Interconnect

Schneider Electric

Conclusion

The industrial batteries market is experiencing robust growth supported by the global shift toward energy sustainability, rapid renewable energy integration, and increasing industrial dependence on reliable storage systems. With major technological advancements, strategic industry collaborations, and strong regional demand—particularly in the Asia Pacific—the market is poised for continued expansion. Companies focusing on innovation, efficiency, and customized energy storage solutions are expected to gain a significant competitive advantage in the years ahead.

