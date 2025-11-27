Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market 2030: TB and HIV Screening Surge

The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 16.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising global prevalence of infectious diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, as of January 22, 2025, more than 5,000 chikungunya virus disease (CHIKVD) cases and two deaths were reported across four countries worldwide. In 2024, a total of 620,000 cases and 213 deaths were documented, mostly in the Americas, with Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina experiencing the highest infection rates. In Asia, India and Pakistan reported significant numbers of cases, while Senegal remained the only affected country in Africa. Europe recorded one locally transmitted case in France and 118 cases in La Réunion. Beyond chikungunya, persistent public health threats such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and respiratory infections continue to elevate the demand for advanced molecular diagnostic tools. Additionally, the growing elderly population contributes to increased diagnostic testing, as older individuals are at greater risk of infection.

Technological advancements have significantly enhanced molecular diagnostics, making testing more accurate, faster, and accessible across healthcare settings. For example, in January 2025, French startup AlterDiag partnered with the Institut Pasteur to develop rapid diagnostics for infectious diseases using single-domain antibodies and immunochromatography. The collaboration aims to improve or introduce point-of-care testing for WHO-priority pathogens. Cutting-edge methodologies—including Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), nucleic acid amplification, and next-generation sequencing—have dramatically improved pathogen detection precision and reduced turnaround times, enabling timely treatment and more effective disease control.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 40.95% of global revenue in 2024, maintaining its position as the largest market.

The U.S. infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to experience strong growth throughout the forecast period.

By application, the respiratory diseases segment held the highest market share at 71.96% in 2024.

By product, the reagents segment led with 25.86% of revenue in 2024.

By technology, PCR remained the dominant diagnostic method in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.24 Billion

USD 16.24 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20.15 Billion

USD 20.15 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 3.4%

3.4% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Company Insights

The global market is highly competitive, with major players—including Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd—focusing on enhancing diagnostic speed, accuracy, specialization, and reliability. Their strategies include sustained R&D investment, new product development, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Danaher Corporation is a multinational leader in life sciences and diagnostics, recognized for its Kaizen-oriented continuous improvement model. The company manufactures a wide range of medical and industrial products used across diagnostic and research settings.

is a multinational leader in life sciences and diagnostics, recognized for its Kaizen-oriented continuous improvement model. The company manufactures a wide range of medical and industrial products used across diagnostic and research settings. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., headquartered in the U.S., is a major developer of life science research tools and clinical diagnostic systems. Its product portfolio includes instruments, software, reagents, consumables, and integrated scientific solutions used in applications such as gene expression, drug discovery, protein purification, and cell biology.

Leading Market Participants

Abbott

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe)

Illumina, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Qiagen

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Conclusion

The infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is set for steady growth as the global burden of infectious diseases continues to rise. Increasing outbreaks, persistent threats such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and respiratory infections, and the growing elderly population are driving demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Advancements in molecular technologies—including PCR, nucleic acid amplification, and next-generation sequencing—have significantly improved detection accuracy and turnaround times, strengthening the global public health response. With continuous innovation, expanding point-of-care capabilities, and active involvement from leading diagnostic companies, the market will remain essential for effective disease surveillance, early detection, and timely treatment through 2030.