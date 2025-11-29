Kapoor Sales Expands Availability of PU Foam Additives and Polyurethane Chemicals with Trusted Grades Like Momentive and MMA for Foam, Insulation, and Industrial Use

Helping Indian Manufacturers Access Reliable PU Additives and Silicone-Based Solutions for Better Foam Performance, Faster Processing, and Consistent Results

New Delhi, India, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales is making it easier for Indian manufacturers to get high-quality PU foam additives and specialty chemicals used in everything from furniture and bedding to construction insulation and automotive interiors. With expanded supply of globally trusted products like Momentive PU additives and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), the company is focused on bringing both performance and consistency to the table.

As one of the go-to PU chemical suppliers in India, Kapoor Sales supports manufacturers who can’t afford delays or trial-and-error with raw materials. Their growing line of polyurethane additives is built around what’s actually working for customers – whether it’s for flexible foams in seating or rigid insulation boards for buildings.

For buyers searching for reliable pu additives, Kapoor Sales offers more than just supply – they provide guidance. Their range includes additives that improve foam flow, cell structure, fire safety, and processing speed. The idea is to help customers reduce defects and get more from every batch.

Trusted among polyurethane chemical suppliers, the company works with manufacturers across sectors that rely on foam – mattresses, home appliances, construction panels, and even vehicle interiors. Their stocked grades are designed to perform under real-world manufacturing conditions, not just in lab tests.

Top Grades Offered:

Momentive Polyurethane Additives

Polyurethane Additives (PU Foam Additives)

Silicone-Based PU Additives

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Additives for Flexible, Rigid, and Molded Foam

“What our clients need is predictability – materials that behave the same way every time,” said a representative at Kapoor Sales. “With our PU and silicone additives, we’re helping them run smoother operations and bring better products to market.”

The demand for silicone polyurethane additives has also seen a rise, especially among customers looking for lower emissions and better foam stability. Kapoor Sales answers that with proven grades that reduce VOCs, meet safety standards, and simplify formulation.

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pu-additives-chemicals-supplier-india.php

About Kapoor Sales

Kapoor Sales is more than a distributor – they’re a sourcing partner for manufacturers who want dependable materials and real technical support. Based in New Delhi, they supply polycarbonate, PBT, PC blends, PU additives, and more across India. What sets them apart is their ability to respond quickly, keep essential grades in stock, and speak the same language as the shop floor. Whether you’re scaling up production or troubleshooting a formulation, they’re ready to help.

Kapoor Sales Corporation

J-424, 1st Floor,

Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar,

New Delhi -110060

Phone: 9899074747

Website: https://www.kapoorsales.com/