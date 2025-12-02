Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Grows With Home Care Adoption

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size was estimated at USD 3.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of hypertension, largely driven by changing lifestyles and rising obesity rates, remains a major factor fueling market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with over 36.0% share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share within the North American market.

By device type, the non-smart/traditional segment held the leading share of over 56.7% in 2024.

By end use, the hospital segment accounted for 51.2% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.8 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.7 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.8%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.28 billion people worldwide suffered from hypertension as of 2019, positioning it as a leading cause of premature mortality. This growing patient pool, coupled with an aging population and rising lifestyle-related disorders, continues to elevate the demand for reliable blood pressure monitoring (BPM) devices.

Self-measured home blood pressure monitoring (SMBP) has gained significant importance, especially post-COVID-19, as global healthcare bodies—including the American Heart Association and NICE—recommend regular BP monitoring (twice daily for seven days). This widespread emphasis is further accelerating the adoption of home-use BP monitors.

Government-led health initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and large-scale BP monitoring programs also contribute to market expansion. For instance, the Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) launched in 2019 by the American Medical Association introduced a data-driven model aimed at improving health outcomes, thereby supporting adoption.

Advancements such as mobile-compatible monitors, digital sphygmomanometers, portable and wearable BP devices, and mHealth platforms enhance patient compliance and provide real-time health data management. These technological improvements continue to play a vital role in driving growth across global markets.

Order a free sample PDF of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Competitive Landscape

The global BPM devices market is highly competitive and price-sensitive. Leading companies are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic collaborations to enhance product portfolios and maintain a strong market presence. Continuous investments in developing cost-effective, user-friendly, and technologically advanced devices are central to industry growth.

Key Companies in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

Omron Healthcare

Welch Allyn, Inc.

A&D Medical Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

American Diagnostics Corporation

Withings

Briggs Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Kaz Inc.

Microlife AG

Rossmax International Ltd.

GF Health Products Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Braun SE

Conclusion

The blood pressure monitoring devices market is poised for strong expansion driven by the rising global burden of hypertension, rapid advancements in digital health technologies, and increasing emphasis on home-based monitoring. Supportive government initiatives, growing healthcare awareness, and improved device accessibility further strengthen the market outlook through 2030. As innovation accelerates, the industry will continue evolving toward more connected, accurate, and user-friendly monitoring solutions.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.