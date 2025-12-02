Bond Rees Introduces Professional Lie Detector Testing Services Across the UK

London, UK, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, has announced the launch of comprehensive Lie Detector Testing services (Polygraph Examinations) available nationwide. Conducted by fully accredited and experienced examiners, these professional assessments are designed to help clients resolve disputes, verify statements, uncover the truth, and gather critical evidence in a wide range of sensitive situations.

The new service caters to both private individuals and corporate clients, addressing diverse scenarios including relationship concerns, employee vetting and investigations, internal theft, fraud cases, and pre-employment screening. Whether clients are dealing with suspected infidelity, workplace misconduct, or need to establish credibility in legal matters, Bond Rees provides a confidential and professional testing environment that delivers accurate, reliable results.

“Polygraph testing provides clarity in situations clouded by doubt or deception,” said Aaron Bond, highlighting the service’s value in today’s complex personal and professional landscapes. “We provide this service with discretion and professionalism, ensuring clients receive reliable results from trained experts who adhere to the highest industry standards.”

Bond Rees’ polygraph examiners utilise state-of-the-art equipment and follow strict protocols established by leading polygraph associations. Each examination is conducted in a controlled, neutral environment designed to minimise stress while maximising accuracy. Following each test, clients receive detailed reports that clearly outline the findings, providing them with actionable intelligence to inform their next steps.

The introduction of lie detector testing represents a natural expansion of Bond Rees’ existing portfolio of investigative services. By combining polygraph examinations with their established expertise in surveillance, background checks, and corporate intelligence gathering, the agency offers clients a comprehensive suite of tools for uncovering truth and protecting their interests.

All testing is conducted with complete confidentiality, ensuring client privacy remains paramount throughout the entire process.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468

https://www.bondrees.com