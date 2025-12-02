LEADING ANALYST RESEARCH FIRMS RECOGNIZE CHETU’S EXCELLENCE IN AI AND DATA ANALYSIS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Everest Group, Omdia, ISG, Verdantix, and AIM Research Place Chetu as Leaders in Business Intelligence Development

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and custom software solutions, has been recognized by five leading analyst and research firms in 10 different reports during the past 12 months, including Everest Group, Omdia, and ISG.

“Our recognition by top analyst firms reflects the hard work and creativity of our global team,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “We’re proud to help businesses harness artificial intelligence and data solutions that truly make a difference, driving growth and real-world results.”

These reports provide independent validation of Chetu’s innovative solutions and leadership in the industry:

Providing context for these recognitions, Leonard Goffe, Analyst Relations Specialist at Chetu, emphasized how these independent research reports reflect the company’s consistent focus on client success and measurable results.

“Our inclusion in multiple analyst reports highlights the strength of our capabilities and our commitment to delivering measurable ROI,” said Leonard Goffe, Analyst Relations Specialist at Chetu. “These independent recognitions demonstrate our abilities as a trusted AI and technology partner.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformationartificial intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 12 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

