Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market 2030: Randox’s Lab Reliability Reign

The global laboratory proficiency testing market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in this market is influenced by rising demand across sectors such as water testing, cannabis testing, and food safety. A major driver is the increasing emphasis on water quality analysis aimed at detecting micropollutants, contaminants, and microorganisms in freshwater and wastewater systems. Common microbial contaminants include Legionella, Legionella pneumophila, Salmonella, enterococci, E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, coliforms, and staphylococci. Proficiency testing plays a vital role in water microbiology by ensuring laboratories can accurately detect and quantify these organisms. Through blind sample distribution, proficiency testing programs assess a laboratory’s capability to deliver consistent and reliable water quality data, thereby supporting public health protection.

Beyond microbial testing, proficiency testing is essential in measuring endotoxin and pyrogen levels in water, especially for industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device production, and dialysis. Endotoxins and pyrogens, derived from bacterial sources, pose significant health risks, necessitating precise detection methods such as the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) assay. Demonstrating competency in these advanced analytical techniques is critical for regulatory compliance and ensuring water safety standards.

The market is also expanding due to the use of proficiency testing in environmental science, particularly for determining groundwater age using tritium to evaluate aquifer reserves and vulnerability to contamination. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), only about half of the 78 laboratories conducting tritium testing currently meet required analytical standards. Efforts such as the IAEA’s 2020 training initiative aim to strengthen global laboratory capabilities. Additionally, new product introductions are contributing to market growth. For example, in March 2022, BIPEA launched a new Proficiency Testing Scheme (PT 35d) for microbiological water testing, enabling laboratories to measure yeast and mold levels in freshwater.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 44.39% share in 2024.

The U.S. leads due to the presence of more than 200,000 laboratories nationwide.

By industry, clinical diagnostics accounted for the largest share at 32.73% in 2024.

By technology, the cell culture segment led the market with 26.82% revenue share in 2024.

By end-use, hospitals dominated with 31.36% revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.5 Billion

USD 1.5 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.13 Billion

USD 2.13 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.43%

6.43% Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Laboratory Proficiency Testing Company Insights

Market participants are focusing on strategic initiatives including new product launches, collaborations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their presence. For example, in January 2023, BIPEA launched a new proficiency test in surface microbiology, creating opportunities for professionals to enhance their analytical expertise. Similarly, in April 2022, NSI Lab collaborated with Spex and USP testing to offer comprehensive solutions designed to help professionals evaluate their laboratory capabilities and meet regulatory requirements within the pharmaceutical sector.

Leading Laboratory Proficiency Testing Companies

LGC Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

QACS – The Challenge Test Laboratory

Merck KGaA

Weqas

BIPEA

NSI Lab Solutions

Absolute Standards, Inc.

INSTAND

Conclusion

The laboratory proficiency testing market is experiencing steady growth driven by expanding regulatory requirements, increasing focus on water and environmental testing, and the need for greater analytical accuracy across industries. As laboratories adopt advanced testing technologies and global initiatives enhance competency standards, the demand for proficiency testing is expected to continue rising. Emerging applications in environmental science, coupled with continuous product innovations and strategic industry partnerships, will further support market expansion through 2030.