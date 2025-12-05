U.S. Commercial Printing Market Expands with Packaging Sector Growth

The U.S. commercial printing market size reached USD 126.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. The growing adoption of print-on-demand (POD) services has significantly reshaped the commercial printing landscape. This modern production model, in which products are printed only after an order is placed, has transformed how businesses approach printing. Traditionally, companies relied on large print runs to optimize costs, often resulting in excess inventory and additional storage expenses. The POD approach eliminates the need for upfront bulk production, thereby reducing the financial burden associated with unsold goods and enabling more efficient resource allocation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Based on printing technology, the lithography printing segment dominated the U.S. commercial printing market with a revenue share of 44.7% in 2024.

By application, the packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

The large enterprise segment dominated the U.S. commercial printing market in 2024 with a market share of more than 55%.

Based on product, the signs, banners, and posters segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 126.99 billion

2025 (expected): USD 129.21 billion

2030 (projected): USD 150.50 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.1%

Demand for custom printing has also been rising steadily, particularly for personalized apparel such as t-shirts, jerseys, and sweatshirts, as well as promotional items including banners, posters, and signage. Businesses are increasingly using customized clothing for branding and advertising, while consumers show growing interest in unique, fashion-oriented printed garments. This trend continues to contribute to market expansion.

Commercial printing further benefits from companies’ increasing need for advertising materials. As organizations aim to deliver well-designed marketing campaigns to engage their target audiences, demand has surged for printed assets such as brochures, flyers, catalogs, and other promotional materials. These items play an important role in communicating product information, service offerings, and brand messaging. With businesses placing heightened emphasis on impactful visual communication, the need for high-quality printed collateral continues to support market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Commercial Printing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key U.S. Commercial Printing Company Insights

Leading companies in the U.S. commercial printing market include Quad, Cimpress, Transcontinental Inc., and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company. These firms increasingly focus on service differentiation, personalized printing options, and improving customer support to maintain competitiveness in a dynamic environment.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Wisconsin, Quad is a major participant in the commercial printing industry. It delivers integrated printing and marketing solutions across various sectors, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, and direct-to-consumer businesses. The company operates through its United States Print and Related Services and International segments.

Established in 1864 and headquartered in Illinois, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides multichannel business communications and marketing solutions across industries such as consumer and retail, education, healthcare, finance, professional services, travel, hospitality, and leisure. Its operations focus on marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions.

Key U.S. Commercial Printing Companies

Quad

Acme Printing (Allegra and Image 360)

R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Transcontinental Inc.

LSC Communications LLC

Gorham Printing, Inc.

Cimpress

Sterling Printing

GotPrint

ABC Printing Company

Conclusion

The U.S. commercial printing market is undergoing a steady and technology-driven transformation. The rise of print-on-demand, demand for customized promotional and apparel printing, the growing emphasis on visual marketing communication, and rapid expansion of packaging applications collectively strengthen the industry’s outlook. As businesses pursue more personalized, flexible, and visually compelling printed materials, commercial printers that innovate and diversify their service offerings are well positioned to capture sustained growth through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.