Extended Detection and Response Market Grows with Rising Cyber Threats

The global extended detection and response (XDR) market was valued at USD 754.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,409.8 million by 2030, expanding at a strong CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2030. XDR is an emerging cybersecurity technology designed to provide deeper, more coordinated detection and response capabilities across multiple security layers. It addresses the growing need for unified threat visibility and rapid incident management in increasingly complex digital environments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America remained the dominant regional market in 2022, accounting for nearly 47% of global revenue due to early technological adoption and the increasing frequency of cybersecurity threats.

By component, the solutions segment represented approximately 58% of the total market share in 2022, driven by rising enterprise demand for integrated security platforms.

In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment held about 54% of the revenue share, reflecting the preference of large organizations for data control and customized security configurations.

Based on application, large enterprises contributed to more than 60% of the market, supported by the higher need for advanced detection capabilities and large-scale IT infrastructures.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 754.8 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3,409.8 Million

CAGR (2023–2030): 20.7%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Expected to be the fastest-growing regional market

The rapid expansion of cloud computing and IoT technologies has heightened cybersecurity risks, exposing organizations to more sophisticated attacks. This has encouraged enterprises to increase investments in comprehensive security frameworks that improve threat visibility and reduce redundant alerts. XDR solutions leverage machine learning and advanced analytics to deliver unified detection, faster response, and broader coverage across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

Growing awareness of threat landscapes, especially in technologically advanced economies such as the U.S., has accelerated the adoption of XDR platforms. Vendors across the cybersecurity ecosystem are introducing innovative solutions that integrate next-generation analytics and automated detection. For example, in February 2020, SentinelOne launched an AI-powered XDR platform offering complete visibility across physical and virtual endpoints, both on-premise and in the cloud.

Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing real-time monitoring and investigation of sophisticated threats. XDR platforms address this need by extending detection capabilities across emails, cloud workloads, servers, and networks. This integration enables security analysts to perform behavioral and telemetry analysis, gain multi-layered threat visibility, and reduce server downtime through tailored incident responses. These advantages are expected to propel XDR market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major companies leading the global XDR market in 2022 included:

McAfee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Cybereason, Broadcom, Cynet, and SentinelOne. These players continue to expand their technological capabilities through product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations aimed at strengthening their market presence and entering new geographic regions.

Recent strategic developments include the October 2022 launch of Secureworks’ Taegis XDR platform designed to enhance threat detection and reduce cyber risks for enterprises in Japan. In January 2022, Symphony Technology introduced Trellix, focusing on automation- and machine learning-driven XDR advancements. Additionally, Microsoft’s March 2022 acquisition of Nuance Communications Inc. is expected to support the company’s development of security-focused, AI-driven cloud solutions.

Prominent Players

Bitdefender

Broadcom

Cybereason

Cynet

Fidelis Cybersecurity

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Red Piranha Limited

SentinelOne

Sophos Ltd

Conclusion

The global XDR market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising cyber threats, increasing cloud adoption, and the need for unified security operations. As organizations continue to invest in real-time monitoring and advanced detection capabilities, XDR solutions are becoming a central component of modern cybersecurity strategies. Ongoing innovation, AI-powered analytics, and expanded platform integrations will further accelerate market adoption through 2030.

