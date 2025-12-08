Nurse Call Systems Market 2030: Integration with Smart Hospital Tech

The global nurse call systems market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. The market is being driven by the increasing need for integrated and versatile communication platforms, along with a rising preference for mobility-focused solutions within healthcare facilities.

With healthcare costs continuing to rise, Medicare has shifted its reimbursement model to emphasize care quality and outcomes rather than service volume. The organization estimates that existing reimbursement practices incur an additional USD 2.1 billion and aims to reduce this through technology-enabled healthcare delivery. As a result, hospitals and healthcare facilities are adopting advanced nurse call systems to streamline workflow, improve staff efficiency, and enhance patient care.

Nurse call systems offer dependable and flexible communication between patients and caregivers. The growing patient population and the introduction of advanced communication and workflow tools are further contributing to market expansion. Technological innovations have also played a key role, enabling companies to develop next-generation products. For example, in December 2019, Tunstall Group introduced Tunstall Carecom, a wireless and digital nurse call system.

Additionally, the increasing implementation of real-time location systems (RTLS) integrated with wireless technologies is supporting market growth. RTLS helps healthcare facilities track staff and equipment to enhance operational efficiency. Televic’s AQURA Care Communication Platform is an example of such innovation, offering a modular system that integrates nurse call functionality, RTLS-based localization, safety features, alarm management, and mobility tools—while remaining compatible with existing hospital infrastructure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with over 41.1% revenue share in 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period.

By technology, wired communication equipment held the largest share at 53.9% in 2022.

By end-use, hospitals accounted for 51.7% of total revenue in 2022.

By application, the wanderer control segment dominated with 34.7% share in 2022.

By type, integrated communication systems held the highest share at 26.3% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1.7 Billion

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 4.2 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 12.1%

Largest Market in 2022: North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented, with players employing strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, investments, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their presence. Companies are also prioritizing technological improvements. For example, in July 2020, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. partnered with Aiva to enable hands-free caregiver-to-patient and caregiver-to-caregiver communication through Hill-Rom’s Voalte Mobile platform.

Prominent companies in the global nurse call systems market include:

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Rauland Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.

Austco Healthcare

Stanley Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems LLC

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

JNL Technologies

Cornell Communications

Conclusion

The nurse call systems market is experiencing strong and sustained growth, driven by the increasing need for efficient communication technologies in healthcare settings. Rising patient volumes and the push toward streamlined workflows have accelerated the adoption of advanced nurse call solutions. With Medicare and other regulatory bodies emphasizing quality-based reimbursement, healthcare facilities are prioritizing digital transformation to improve care outcomes.

Technological advancements—particularly in wireless communication, RTLS integration, and modular digital platforms—are reshaping the industry and offering new opportunities for innovation. North America remains the leading market, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. As hospitals and care facilities continue adopting modern communication infrastructure, the market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030, reflecting its growing role in enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.