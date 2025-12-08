Field Programmable Gate Array Market Expands with Advancements in AI Workloads

The global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market size was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 23.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. The rising adoption of FPGAs for deep packet inspection, network processing, and security applications is expected to significantly accelerate market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant market, accounting for over 46% of the revenue share in 2022, with China representing the largest share within the region.

By type, the low-end FPGA segment held the largest share at over 44% in 2022.

In terms of technology, the static random-access memory (SRAM) segment also captured over 44% of the market.

Based on application, the low-end FPGA category again dominated with over 44% of the overall share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 10.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 23.34 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 10.8%

Largest Region in 2022: Asia Pacific

The growing preference for FPGA architecture is driven by their advantages such as low power consumption, high compute density, and suitability for efficient data processing and streaming workloads. A notable example includes QuickLogic Corporation’s February 2022 launch of PolarPro 3, designed to address low-power FPGA shortages. Its ultra-low-power architecture makes it ideal for wearables, handheld devices, and mobile applications. Such innovative product deployments are expected to fuel market expansion in the coming years.

Additionally, increasing adoption of FPGAs as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) components in cloud computing is boosting market demand. Cloud service providers are integrating FPGAs to enhance performance in high-frequency trading, webpage ranking, deep learning, network encryption, memory caching, and video conversion. For example, Amazon.com, Inc. uses FPGA coprocessors in the EC2 F1 virtual machine, enabling customers to accelerate compute-intensive engineering, scientific, and business workloads. These initiatives underline the rising significance of FPGA-based acceleration in next-generation cloud infrastructure.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations and partnerships are fostering technological advancements and expanding geographic presence. In December 2022, QuickLogic Corporation partnered with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology to deliver embedded FPGA IP solutions offering post-manufacturing flexibility. These benefits include faster adaptation to new standards, the ability to add new features, and improved competitiveness. Such strategic moves are expected to contribute to sustained market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The FPGA market is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple global players. Companies are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2023, Intel Corporation introduced the Agilex 7 FPGAs with R-Tile, the first FPGA platform to support CXL and PCIe 5.0, showcasing ongoing innovation in the sector.

Major companies operating in the global FPGA market include:

Intel Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom

AMD, Inc.

QuickLogic Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Conclusion

The global FPGA market is poised for strong growth, driven by increasing demand for power-efficient, high-performance computing across industries such as cloud computing, telecommunications, AI, and embedded systems. Continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and the ongoing shift toward data-intensive workloads underscore the importance of FPGA technology in next-generation digital infrastructure. With strong contributions from Asia Pacific and sustained advancements by leading manufacturers, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory through 2030.

