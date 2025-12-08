Aortic Aneurysm Market Expands With Rising Adoption of EVAR Procedures

The global aortic aneurysm market size was estimated at USD 4.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.87 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.44% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of aortic aneurysms, supported by aging populations and common risk factors such as hypertension, smoking, and atherosclerosis.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest global revenue share of 45.98% in 2024.

The U.S. aortic aneurysm industry is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

By treatment, the endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) segment dominated with 54.92% revenue share in 2024.

By product, aortic stent grafts held the largest share of 79.77% in 2024.

By end-use, the hospitals segment led with 78.55% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.53 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 12.87 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 12.44%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Growing adoption of minimally invasive endovascular repair solutions, expanding screening initiatives for early detection, and ongoing advancements in stent graft technologies are accelerating market expansion. For instance, in February 2025, Czechia initiated a pilot abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening program for men aged 65–67 to identify early-stage cases and prevent up to 100 annual deaths.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among aging populations further boosts demand across the aortic aneurysm industry. Factors such as obesity, smoking, and hypertension increase the incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). According to Medscape (September 2024), AAA prevalence in the U.S. ranges from 0.5% to 3.2%, with ruptures resulting in approximately 15,000 deaths annually.

Technological advancements in thoracic endovascular aneurysm repair (TEVAR) and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) continue to enhance treatment outcomes. Innovations in stent graft design improve deployment precision, flexibility, and compatibility with complex anatomies. In November 2024, Bentley reported successful implantation of its BeFlared bridging stent for FEVAR, reducing procedure time and maintaining arterial blood flow.

Screening and prevention initiatives are increasingly improving early diagnosis rates. National AAA screening programs across Europe and North America, along with broader use of ultrasound and CT angiography, support timely intervention and reduce mortality rates. In September 2025, Ontario launched Canada’s first AAA screening program for individuals aged 65 and above, aiming to improve outcomes for the 20,000 Canadians affected annually.

Key Aortic Aneurysm Companies

Medtronic

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cook

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Artivion Inc.

Cardiatis

Endologix Inc.

Braile Biomédica

Lombard Medical

INVAMED

Conclusion

The aortic aneurysm market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising disease prevalence, adoption of minimally invasive repair techniques, and increasing global screening initiatives. Technological advancements in EVAR and TEVAR devices continue to improve patient outcomes, while early-detection programs significantly reduce rupture-related mortality. With expanding demand from aging populations and rapid progress in stent graft innovation, the market is poised for sustained expansion through 2033.

