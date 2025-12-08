Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2030: Regional Markets Ready for Kickoff

The global licensed sports merchandise market size was estimated at USD 36.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is being driven by the growing number of sports enthusiasts worldwide, rising urbanization, and the rapid growth of online retail channels.

The increasing number of both regional and international sports leagues is significantly boosting market demand. Consumers are steadily shifting from traditional retail stores to online platforms that offer broader product ranges, ease of access, and the assurance of authentic, high-quality merchandise at competitive prices. Licensed apparel—including t-shirts, tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, bottom wear, caps, and hats—featuring logos and branding of popular sports teams continues to gain strong traction among sports fans. Rising consumer disposable income and expanded investments in sports licensing are further supporting market growth.

As global viewership for major sports increases, demand for licensed merchandise associated with these sports also rises. Popular sports such as football (soccer), American football, basketball, cricket, and others attract massive fan bases, directly contributing to the expanding licensed merchandise industry.

Order a free sample PDF of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for 51.7% of global revenue.

The U.S. licensed sports merchandise market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

By product type, the toys and games segment led with a 30.4% revenue share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest share at 66.9% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 36.36 Billion

USD 36.36 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 49.00 Billion

USD 49.00 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.2%

5.2% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Licensed Sports Merchandise Company Insights

Leading companies in the licensed sports merchandise market are expanding their product portfolios and diversifying their offerings to attract a broader consumer base. Mergers and acquisitions remain a common strategy among major players seeking to strengthen market presence. Many manufacturers are focusing on improving their service capabilities to gain competitive advantages.

Key Licensed Sports Merchandise Companies

VF Corporation

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.

Sports Direct International plc

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

Fanatics Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global licensed sports merchandise market is set for steady growth through 2030, supported by expanding fan bases, rising participation in sports culture, and the rapid development of online retail platforms. The surge in global sports leagues and tournaments, coupled with increasing consumer spending and brand engagement, continues to drive demand for licensed apparel, accessories, and memorabilia. North America remains the dominant market, while strong growth in the U.S. underscores the region’s enthusiasm for branded sports products. With continued investments in sports licensing and broader retail accessibility, the market is poised to expand further over the coming years.