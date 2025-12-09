Enhanced Oil Recovery Secrets: The Technologies Unlocking Hidden Reservoir Potential

Shandong, China, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd, a trusted name in the global oilfield chemicals industry, today announced new insights into the growing significance of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technologies in strengthening the efficiency, sustainability, and profitability of oil and gas operations.

As a leading supplier of high-performance chemical solutions for oil and gas applications, Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd emphasizes the top five key benefits of Enhanced Oil Recovery, outlining why the technology continues to transform production strategies worldwide.

1. Significantly Increases Oil Production

One of the most compelling advantages of Enhanced Oil Recovery is its ability to extract additional oil from reservoirs that would otherwise be left untapped.

2. Extends the Life of Mature Oilfields

Enhanced Oil Recovery plays a crucial role in revitalizing aging reservoirs. Rather than abandoning wells as production declines, companies can extend the operational lifespan of mature fields, ensuring continued output and reducing operational downtime.

3. Improves Energy Efficiency and Reduces Environmental Impact

By maximizing the extraction of oil already available in the ground, EOR reduces the need for new exploration and drilling activities. This contributes to lower land disruption, reduced emissions, and a more efficient use of natural resources.

4. Enhances Reservoir Performance and Stability

Enhanced Oil Recovery techniques—such as chemical flooding, polymer injection, and surfactant-based solutions—help increase reservoir pressure and improve fluid mobility.

5. Generates Higher Return on Investment (ROI)

With increased production, extended asset life, and reduced operational risks, Enhanced Oil Recovery offers a strong economic advantage.

About Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd (UPSCHEM) is headquartered in Qingdao and was founded in 2011. The company specializes in the production of water-soluble polymers — including anionic, cationic, and non-ionic polyacrylamides — with broad applications spanning water treatment, mining, paper making, and oil & gas.

