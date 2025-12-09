JobVumi Announces Major Growth Milestone as 10,000 New Candidates Join Each Month

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — JobVumi, one of India’s fastest-growing online job platforms, today announced a significant user growth milestone, with more than 10,000 new job seekers joining the platform every month. Launched officially on August 26, 2025, JobVumi has rapidly established itself as a trusted destination for both job seekers and employers across India.

This strong month-on-month growth highlights the rising demand for simplified, reliable recruitment solutions. JobVumi’s user-friendly experience, smart job-matching technology, and expanding employer network have made it a preferred choice for candidates seeking opportunities and businesses seeking skilled talent.

“Achieving this milestone so soon after our official launch demonstrates the confidence India’s workforce places in JobVumi,” said a company spokesperson. We are proud to witness thousands of new candidates joining us every month, and we remain committed to consistently improving our platform to serve both job seekers and recruiters more effectively.

In just a short span since its launch, JobVumi has expanded its presence across sectors such as IT, retail, logistics, hospitality, customer service, and healthcare. The platform’s focus on accessibility and transparent hiring has strongly resonated with users from metropolitan cities as well as emerging job markets in Tier-II and Tier-III regions.

“Our mission is to build an inclusive and efficient hiring ecosystem where every candidate can find the right opportunity and every employer can access reliable talent,” the spokesperson added. “This milestone further motivates us to accelerate innovation and deepen our impact on India’s job market.”

JobVumi continues to enhance its technology, strengthen employer partnerships, and introduce new features that support faster hiring cycles. The platform invites job seekers and companies to join its growing community and experience a smarter approach to recruitment.

About JobVumi

JobVumi is a dynamic, fast-growing job platform designed to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers across India. Built with a mission to simplify hiring, JobVumi offers a seamless experience where candidates can discover opportunities that match their skills, and employers can hire with confidence through targeted, efficient recruitment tools. With thousands of new users joining every month, JobVumi continues to strengthen India’s workforce by empowering individuals and businesses with smart, reliable, and accessible hiring solutions. Learn more at https://jobvumi.com/.

Media Contact

JobVumi

Phone: +91 9777159937

Email: info@jobvumi.com | support@jobvumi.com

Website: https://jobvumi.com/