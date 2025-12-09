Whoop Mobile launches month-long wireless promotion for new and existing customers

Holiday Wishes for Holiday Wireless Plans unwrapped every day till December 24th

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — With more consumers shopping wireless plans and smartphones online as 2025 begins to end, Whoop Mobile, the fast-growing wireless provider announced the launch of a month-long holiday event promotion online with aggressive discounts for its customers through a “Advent Calendar” this week. Each day till December 24th, both new and existing customers can visit the holiday promotion to review additional benefits and wireless offers.

Every 24-hours now, new holiday promotions appear which can include- discounted multi-month prepaid plans, “BOGO” deals on wireless plans and phones, bonus service perks, and awesome wireless bundles. *Offers vary daily and are available while supplies last.

“We designed the Advent Calendar to give customers meaningful savings during the holiday season,” said David Kinsler, spokesperson for Whoop Mobile. “With rotating deals and new surprises each day, customers can find options that fit their needs and budgets this Holiday season.”

The Whoop Advent Deals event is available to new and existing customers, making it one of the company’s most inclusive promotions to date. Shoppers can activate new plans, upgrade their existing ones, or simply snag accessory deals and giveaways.

David Kinsler

Whoop Mobile, Inc.

+1 602-403-4143

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X