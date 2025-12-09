A.D Painting Reports Growing Demand for Laminating Services in Birmingham

Birmingham, UK – 9th December 2025

A.D Painting, a trusted local painting and decorating company, has reported a sharp rise in requests for its Laminating Services across Birmingham. Homeowners and business owners are now choosing laminate tile flooring, kitchen laminate wall covering, and bathroom laminate wall panels more than ever before. The company says this growth is driven by better designs, strong materials, and the need for easy-care home upgrades.

Rising Demand Across Birmingham

In recent months, A.D Painting has seen more people seeking modern and durable interiors. Laminating has become a top choice for families who want a clean and fresh look with less maintenance. Many local shops, cafés, and offices are also choosing laminate because it can handle busy spaces and still look smart.

Laminating also offers a fast installation process, which helps people complete their home or business makeover without long delays.

What Is Driving This Trend

Birmingham homeowners want materials that are water-resistant, quick to clean, and stylish. New laminate designs now look like real wood, stone, or tile, making it easy to match any décor style. With so many colours and finishes to choose from, laminating has become a simple way to lift the look of a room.

For commercial clients, laminating gives strong protection against heavy footfall, making it great for entrances, dining areas, and office spaces.

A.D Painting Expands Its Laminating Team

Because of the growing need for Laminating Services, A.D Painting has expanded its trained team of installers. The company has added new tools, upgraded its materials, and improved its fitting methods to deliver even better results. Customers can now enjoy quicker project times and smoother finishes.

Benefits of Laminating

For Homeowners

– Easy to clean – Great for kitchens, living rooms, and bathrooms – Stylish designs at a good price

For Businesses

– Tough and long-lasting – Ideal for high-traffic areas – Fast installation with little downtime

These benefits make laminating one of the fastest-rising home and commercial improvement trends in Birmingham.

Quote from A.D Painting

“We are seeing more people choose laminate for both homes and commercial spaces,” said the Founder for A.D Painting. “It looks great, it lasts long, and it’s a smart choice for anyone who wants a modern upgrade.”

For more information about A.D Painting visit https://www.adpainting.co.uk/

About A.D Painting

A.D Painting is a local painting and decorating company in Birmingham. The team offers painting, decorating, spray painting, wallpapering, colour consulting, and full Laminating Services for homes and businesses. They are known for quality work, friendly service, and reliable results.

Contact Information

Phone Number

07466 839378

Email Address

alphadiallob18@gmail.com