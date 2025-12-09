LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Enhances Safety in Indonesia’s Offshore Oil Platforms

Jakarta, Indonesia, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia’s largest oil and gas producers, is increasingly adopting LED explosion-proof lighting to improve safety and energy efficiency in its offshore oil platforms and refineries. The country’s commitment to enhancing worker safety and meeting international standards for environmental sustainability is driving the shift towards LED lighting solutions.

Offshore oil platforms in Indonesia are particularly vulnerable to hazardous gases and volatile materials, making the adoption of explosion-proof lighting crucial. LED explosion-proof lights are designed to withstand the harsh offshore environment, providing reliable illumination without generating excessive heat or creating sparks.

“LED lights have significantly improved the safety of our offshore platforms,” said Joko Santoso, safety officer at an Indonesian oil rig. “The lights offer bright, consistent illumination while minimizing the risks of fire or explosion, which is vital for the safety of our workers.”

As Indonesia continues to expand its oil production and modernize its energy infrastructure, the adoption of LED lighting is expected to grow. The country's oil and gas industry is projected to increase its use of LED explosion-proof lighting by 15% over the next five years.