The Growth of the STI and Vaginitis PCR Testing Market Explained

The global STI and vaginitis PCR testing market was valued at USD 660.97 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,111.9 million by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 9.21% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is primarily driven by the rising global burden of sexually transmitted and vaginal infections. Increasing awareness of sexual and reproductive health, coupled with a growing preference for highly sensitive molecular diagnostic methods such as PCR testing, continues to propel market expansion.

According to 2023 CDC data, the U.S. recorded more than 2.4 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia, including over 209,000 syphilis cases, more than 600,000 gonorrhea cases, and upwards of 1.6 million chlamydia cases. Moreover, broader availability of at-home testing solutions, advances in multiplex PCR technology, and strengthened public health investment further support market growth.

Developing regions are experiencing particularly steep rises in STI and vaginitis cases, largely due to limited healthcare infrastructure and insufficient screening initiatives. Factors such as urbanization, migration, and high-risk sexual behavior contribute to the escalating disease burden. These challenges underscore the growing need for highly sensitive, accessible diagnostic tools capable of processing large testing volumes. PCR technology—known for detecting low concentrations of pathogen DNA or RNA—meets these needs and is increasingly incorporated into public health screening programs in these regions.

Regulatory approvals for new PCR diagnostic solutions also play an essential role in shaping market growth. Approvals from agencies such as the FDA, EMA, and other regional regulatory bodies enable quicker market entry and enhance provider confidence. Recent authorizations for multiplex PCR kits capable of identifying multiple STI and vaginitis pathogens in a single test have streamlined diagnostic workflows and improved clinical efficiency. These approved solutions establish quality benchmarks that foster broader market adoption.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership: North America led the global STI and vaginitis PCR testing market in 2024 with over 43.03% revenue share. Strong emphasis on early diagnosis, rising infection rates among young adults, robust investment in molecular diagnostics, and favorable reimbursement systems all contribute to this dominance.

By Condition: The sexually transmitted infection (STI) segment accounted for 66.37% of the market in 2024, supported by the high prevalence and broad range of pathogens, with chlamydia and gonorrhea driving substantial testing demand.

By Test Type: STI PCR panels also held 66.37% of the market in 2024. These multiplex assays allow simultaneous detection of pathogens such as Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, Mycoplasma genitalium, Ureaplasma spp., HSV, HPV, and others—offering comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective diagnostic solutions.

By End-Use: Diagnostic laboratory companies represented the largest end-use segment in 2024 with 43.05% share, supported by their advanced molecular testing capabilities and capacity to deliver high-volume, high-accuracy PCR diagnostics.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 660.97 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,111.9 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 9.21%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the STI and vaginitis PCR testing space continue to focus on innovation, expanding global presence, and strengthening competitive advantages. Many are actively pursuing regulatory certifications such as FDA clearance and CE-IVD marking to enhance compliance and broaden market access.

Key Players

BD

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Abbott

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Seegene Inc.

bioMérieux (BioFire Diagnostics)

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A (Luminex)

Sansure Biotech Inc

R-Biopharm AG

altona Diagnostics GmbH

CERTEST BIOTEC

Conclusion

The STI and vaginitis PCR testing market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by increasing infection rates, expanding public awareness, and rising demand for sensitive, rapid molecular diagnostics. Technological advancements—especially in multiplex PCR—and broader access to at-home testing options are transforming clinical workflows and improving disease detection. As regulatory approvals accelerate the introduction of advanced diagnostic solutions, both developed and developing regions are expected to adopt PCR testing at higher rates. By 2030, the market is set to surpass USD 1.1 billion, solidifying PCR-based diagnostics as a critical component of global sexual and reproductive health strategies.