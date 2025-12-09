Structural Health Monitoring Market: The Rise of Smart Technologies

The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market was valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 10.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by stringent public safety regulations, a heightened focus on aging infrastructure, and substantial investments in smart infrastructure initiatives. Government efforts to standardize SHM systems as part of broader public safety programs further support market expansion. Additionally, the increasing implementation of smart infrastructure projects is encouraging the adoption of advanced SHM technologies, contributing significantly to market momentum.

Rapid urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development also play a crucial role in accelerating the demand for SHM solutions. Global objectives such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 highlight the need for sustainable infrastructure, resulting in rising investment requirements. The OECD estimates that USD 6.9 trillion in annual infrastructure investment will be needed through 2050 to support development and transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. However, the Global Infrastructure Hub reports a notable shortfall in these investments, with a majority directed toward traditional infrastructure. As a result, SHM technologies are gaining traction, particularly in key infrastructure categories such as buildings, bridges, and dams. The accompanying chart illustrates the global dam count as of 2023.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America held the largest revenue share—over 36%—in 2024. This leadership is linked to substantial infrastructure investment in the U.S. and Canada, supported by both public and private sectors.

The hardware segment accounted for more than 62% of revenue in 2024. SHM systems rely heavily on hardware, including sensors, data acquisition units, and communication devices, which measure structural parameters such as strain, deformation, and tilt. Growing use of SHM solutions for structural damage detection, safety assurance, and performance assessment is driving segment growth. Technology Insights: The wireless SHM category is projected to record significant growth between 2025 and 2030. The increasing adoption of wireless sensors is transforming structural monitoring due to their advantages—faster installation, minimal environmental disruption, greater autonomy, and enhanced flexibility. Advancements in wireless sensing technologies are also enabling their use in large and complex structures.

The wireless SHM category is projected to record significant growth between 2025 and 2030. The increasing adoption of wireless sensors is transforming structural monitoring due to their advantages—faster installation, minimal environmental disruption, greater autonomy, and enhanced flexibility. Advancements in wireless sensing technologies are also enabling their use in large and complex structures. Application Insights: Bridges and dams represented the largest application segment in 2024, with a revenue share exceeding 32%. SHM systems help track tilting angles, load-bearing capacity, and material strength to ensure timely maintenance. Because certain structural defects cannot be identified visually, sensors are essential for detecting subtle damage caused by factors such as vibration, temperature changes, traffic loads, and wind.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.68 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.48 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 19.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading participants in the market include Acellent Technologies, Inc., Campbell Scientific, Inc., COWI A/S, Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Geocomp, Inc., GEOKON, GeoSIG Ltd., Hottinger Brüel & Kjaer (HBK), James Fisher and Sons plc, Kinemetrics, National Instruments Corp, Nova Ventures, SIXENSE, Structural Monitoring Systems Plc., and Xylem, Inc. These companies are investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players

Acellent Technologies, Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

COWI A/S

Digitexx Data Systems, Inc.

Geocomp, Inc.

GEOKON

GeoSIG Ltd.

Hottinger Brüel & Kjaer (HBK)

James Fisher and Sons plc

Kinemetrics

National Instruments Corp

Nova Ventures

SIXENSE

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc.

Xylem, Inc.

Conclusion

The structural health monitoring market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by stringent safety regulations, rising urbanization, and a global push for sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Significant investment needs—coupled with the modernization of aging assets—are accelerating the adoption of advanced SHM technologies, particularly wireless systems. With North America leading in market share and hardware remaining the dominant solution category, the industry is positioned for sustained expansion through 2030. As infrastructure demands intensify worldwide, SHM systems will continue to play a critical role in ensuring the safety, longevity, and performance of essential structures.