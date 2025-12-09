Student Information System Market: How Cloud Solutions Are Changing the Game?

The global student information system (SIS) market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 32.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by increasing digital transformation across the education sector, rising adoption of e-learning, and continued efforts to enhance education quality.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated demand for SIS platforms due to the surge in online learning. According to UNESCO, 1.3 billion students worldwide were unable to physically attend educational institutions in March 2021 and required online modes of learning for the 2020–2021 academic year. The adoption of eLearning tools, which grew rapidly during the pandemic, is expected to remain strong as institutions prepare for future disruptions.

Technological advancements—including IoT, edge computing, and 5G—are further supporting market expansion. Modern SIS platforms emphasize advanced analytics, mobile functionality, behavior tracking, and cloud-based accessibility. The widespread use of mobile devices is enabling the development of a broad range of applications designed to enhance convenience for students and parents. Trends such as cloud migration and mobile integration are fostering the introduction of AI-driven features within SIS solutions. Additionally, the growing focus of educational institutions on improving communication among faculty, students, and parents, and upgrading overall education infrastructure, is encouraging expanded adoption of SIS tools and services.

Governments worldwide are increasing investments in the education sector. Many institutions have implemented ERP systems, eLearning tools, and Learning Management Systems (LMS) to streamline operations, improve education quality, and modernize learning environments. A growing number are also deploying SIS platforms to support collaboration, track student progress, and create personalized learning content. For example, in July 2021, Ellucian announced a collaboration with the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) Group to implement Ellucian Banner Student with Ellucian Managed Cloud to enhance registration, advising, grading, enrollment, and course planning.

Order a free sample PDF of the Student Information System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 33.4% of global revenue in 2022, supported by strong adoption of IoT, cloud, big data, and digital transformation initiatives. Continued introduction of advanced SIS solutions and ongoing regional modernization efforts are contributing to market leadership.

accounted for 33.4% of global revenue in 2022, supported by strong adoption of IoT, cloud, big data, and digital transformation initiatives. Continued introduction of advanced SIS solutions and ongoing regional modernization efforts are contributing to market leadership. By end use, the higher education segment held 63.4% of the market in 2022 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% through 2030. Growth in global university numbers, increasing use of educational hardware such as VR headsets and interactive whiteboards, digitized learning content, and gamification trends are fueling this segment.

the higher education segment held 63.4% of the market in 2022 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% through 2030. Growth in global university numbers, increasing use of educational hardware such as VR headsets and interactive whiteboards, digitized learning content, and gamification trends are fueling this segment. By component, the software segment represented 75.8% of revenue in 2022, as institutions seek solutions that align with internal workflows and improve efficiency. Rising demand for enhanced operational performance is amplifying the need for SIS software.

the software segment represented 75.8% of revenue in 2022, as institutions seek solutions that align with internal workflows and improve efficiency. Rising demand for enhanced operational performance is amplifying the need for SIS software. By deployment, the cloud segment dominated with 62.6% revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.2%. Cloud-based SIS offerings support greater agility, lower storage and staffing costs, and improved accessibility, collaboration, and data security.

the cloud segment dominated with 62.6% revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.2%. Cloud-based SIS offerings support greater agility, lower storage and staffing costs, and improved accessibility, collaboration, and data security. By application, the admission & recruitment segment held 30.6% of revenue in 2022. Many institutions are consolidating their technologies into integrated solutions that streamline admission workflows, manage application evaluations, and centralize data for efficient student onboarding.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 8.05 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 32.38 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 20.3%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the SIS market continue to pursue product innovation, mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and expansion initiatives to strengthen their competitive position.

In November 2021, Campus Management Corp. (Anthology Inc.) partnered with Together We Rise to support education-related programs for foster students through virtual service opportunities and kit-building initiatives. Similarly, in December 2021, Illuminate Education collaborated with the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) to expand professional development courses through the CaseNEX platform, allowing educators to enhance skills, maintain certifications, and earn university credits. Such partnerships and advancements, particularly in cloud-based solutions, are expected to drive further industry growth.

Key Players

Oracle

Workday, Inc.

SAP SE

Jenzabar, Inc.

Skyward, Inc.

Illuminate Education.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Anthology Inc.

Foradian Technologies.

Beehively

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The student information system market is undergoing rapid expansion fueled by widespread digitalization, increased reliance on online learning, and the growing need for efficient educational management tools. The pandemic acted as a catalyst, accelerating the adoption of SIS solutions across all levels of education. Continued technological advancements—especially cloud computing, IoT, mobile integration, and AI—are reshaping how institutions manage operations and interact with students and parents. With global education systems striving to enhance quality, streamline communication, and modernize infrastructure, the market is poised to reach USD 32.38 billion by 2030. Institutions that invest in modern SIS platforms will be better equipped to deliver personalized, efficient, and future-ready learning experiences.