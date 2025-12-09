Cat Litter Products Market Expands as Pet Ownership Continues Rising

The global cat litter products market size was valued at USD 16.41 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 22.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. The steady rise in the global cat population and increasing cat ownership are among the primary factors propelling market growth. As more consumers treat pets as family members, the demand for high-quality, safe, and convenient cat litter solutions continues to escalate.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the cat litter products market, accounting for 39.1% of global revenue in 2024. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Among product types, the clumping segment led the market with a 75.0% share in 2024, driven by its ease of use and superior odor control. On the basis of raw materials, clay-based litter remained the preferred option, capturing 81.7% of the market share in 2024. For distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest portion, representing 39.4% of sales in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.41 Billion

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 22.31 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.3%

North America: Leading regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

The rising trend of pet humanization has notably increased preference toward premium and specialized cat litter products. Innovations such as clumping formulations, lightweight and scented options, and alternative eco-friendly materials are further accelerating market adoption. Consumers are increasingly choosing natural, biodegradable, and low-dust cat litter that offers enhanced safety and performance while reducing environmental impact.

As sustainability continues to influence consumer choices, companies are investing heavily in R&D to introduce natural litter alternatives that match the functionality of clay-based products. For example, Sustainably Yours, a U.S.-based producer, blends cassava and corn to create a renewable, high-performance litter with excellent clumping and odor-control properties.

The convenience-driven shift toward online retail has also contributed to rising sales, particularly for lightweight, premium, and specialty cat litter variants. Additionally, innovations such as paper-based litter—which allows easy toilet disposal—and scented litters are gaining momentum due to increasing demand for convenience and odor management in everyday pet care.

Key Cat Litter Products Company Insights

The market includes a mix of established brands and emerging players. Companies are focusing on product development, expanding their geographic presence, and introducing innovative formulations to maintain competitiveness and capture new customer segments.

Key Cat Litter Products Companies

Nestlé

The Clorox Company

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Kent Corporation

Intersand

Elsey’s

Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Co., Ltd

Pettex Limited

Conclusion

The global cat litter products market is experiencing steady expansion driven by rising pet ownership, product innovation, and the growing preference for premium, natural, and sustainable solutions. With strong demand for convenience, eco-friendly materials, and enhanced odor-control technologies, manufacturers are well-positioned to capitalize on evolving consumer trends. Regions such as Asia Pacific are expected to provide significant future growth opportunities as urbanization and pet adoption rates continue to climb.

