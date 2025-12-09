Healthy Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market 2030: Innovating With Kale, Beetroot, And Beyond

The global healthy fruit and vegetable chips market was valued at USD 11.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by a growing consumer shift toward functional, convenient, and flavored ready-to-eat snacks.

According to an article published by Sosland Publishing Company in January 2022, nearly 80% of U.S. consumers are seeking snacks that support physical health. The rising popularity of healthier snacking habits and the acceleration of plant-based diets among health-conscious individuals are expected to further fuel market growth over the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic also had a positive impact on market performance. Changes in lifestyle, heightened health awareness, and growing interest in fruit- and vegetable-based snacks contributed to increased demand. Ready-to-eat, convenient, and nutritious snack options became more appealing to consumers. As reported by the National Library of Medicine in April 2021, snacking increased 18.9% to 45% among a significant portion of the population during lockdowns, creating strong opportunities for the food and beverage industry due to the long shelf life and broad availability of these products.

Rising health issues such as obesity and diabetes-largely tied to sedentary lifestyles-are also driving consumers toward healthier snack alternatives, including fruit and vegetable chips. Obesity remains a critical public health issue in the U.S., with the World Health Organization reporting in June 2021 that approximately 40% of adults in the country have obesity and another 32% are overweight. These trends are encouraging more consumers to adopt healthier snacking behaviors to maintain better weight and wellness outcomes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 33.3% of global revenue in 2021.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the vegetable chips segment held the largest market share in 2021.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2021.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 11.38 Billion

USD 11.38 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 22.88 Billion

USD 22.88 Billion CAGR (2022–2030): 8.1%

8.1% Largest Regional Market (2021): North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The healthy fruit and vegetable chips market is highly fragmented, with numerous global and regional players. Companies are actively pursuing acquisitions, new product launches, and various promotional strategies to expand their customer base and strengthen brand loyalty. Emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence are also being adopted to enhance customer experience and optimize supply chain processes.

Examples of recent developments include:

Rind Snacks launched thin-cut fruit chips in July 2021, offering added fiber and vitamins.

NADI introduced Happy Hearts Apple Chips in November 2020, available in Granny Smith and Ida Red varieties; the products are vegan, gluten-free, fat-free, non-GMO, and contain 100 calories per 1.06-oz bag.

Doritos released a new strawberries & cream flavored crisp in June 2021.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Luke’s Organic

Rhythm Foods

GoPure

Rare Fare Foods, LLC

Walmart (Great Value)

Lantev

Plant Snacks

Rivera Foods

SENECA FOODS CORP.

SPARE SNACKS LIMITED

Conclusion

The healthy fruit and vegetable chips market is set for steady growth, supported by increasing consumer demand for nutritious, convenient, and plant-based snacking options. Rising health concerns, including obesity and diabetes, are prompting consumers to replace traditional snacks with healthier alternatives. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this shift by increasing the consumption of ready-to-eat, long-shelf-life products. With strong interest in functional and clean-label foods, continuous product innovation, and expanding regional demand-particularly in Asia Pacific-the market is well-positioned for sustained expansion through 2030.