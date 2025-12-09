Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Expands Rapidly

The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market size was estimated at USD 80.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 167.17 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by heightened hygiene awareness, stringent health and safety regulations, increasing demand from healthcare and food service industries, and rising adoption of sustainable formulations. Advancements in chemical technologies and the development of specialized, eco-friendly cleaning solutions are further supporting global expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market with the largest revenue share of 33.60% in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2033.

By raw material, surfactants dominated with a 73.43% revenue share in 2024.

By product, disinfectants and sanitizers are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2033.

By end use, the manufacturing segment is projected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 86.95% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 80.05 Billion

2033 Market Size (Projected): USD 167.17 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.6%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Growing global emphasis on hygiene, especially after the pandemic, has accelerated the adoption of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. Sectors such as healthcare, food processing, and hospitality require high-performance cleaners and disinfectants to comply with strict regulatory standards, boosting product demand. In the U.S., a large industrial base and extensive commercial infrastructure continue to fuel consistent market growth.

Sustainability is emerging as one of the most influential trends, with rising preference for biodegradable, plant-based, and non-toxic cleaning formulations. Manufacturers focusing on green innovation, transparent labeling, and environmentally responsible solutions are well-positioned to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences, particularly in mature markets.

However, the industry faces notable challenges. The development of eco-friendly formulations often involves high production costs, and manufacturers must also navigate complex regulatory frameworks governing chemical safety. Additionally, improper use of certain harsh cleaning agents raises environmental concerns, pressuring companies to deliver safer, high-efficacy alternatives without compromising performance.

Key Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Company Insights

Major companies operating in this market include BASF SE, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt-Benckiser, Dow, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others.

BASF SE, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, stands as one of the largest diversified chemical manufacturers globally. The company operates across multiple segments including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, and nutrition & care. With strong R&D capabilities, a globally integrated production network, and a commitment to sustainability, BASF consistently drives innovation across industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, agriculture, and mining.

Clariant AG, based in Muttenz, Switzerland, is a prominent specialty chemicals provider emphasizing sustainability and high-value solutions. Its operations span care chemicals, catalysts, and adsorbents & additives. Backed by global R&D hubs and resource-efficient technologies, Clariant continues to support industries in adopting safer, more sustainable chemical applications.

Key Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Companies

Procter & Gamble

BASF SE

Clariant

The Clorox Company, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Croda International PLC

Albemarle Corporation

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

STEPAN Company

Westlake Chemicals Corporation

SOLVAY

Dow

Sasol

Conclusion

The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is experiencing robust growth supported by rising hygiene standards, regulatory compliance requirements, and the rapid shift toward sustainable chemical solutions. Advanced formulations, increased demand from healthcare and manufacturing sectors, and ongoing innovation in eco-friendly products will continue driving market expansion through 2033. Companies investing in sustainable R&D, product diversification, and regulatory alignment are expected to gain the strongest competitive advantage.

