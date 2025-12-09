Intelligent Transportation System Market Expands with Smart Mobility Needs

The global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market size was valued at USD 54.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 90.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for traffic control solutions, rising adoption of smart vehicles, enhanced safety and monitoring enabled by License Plate Recognition (LPR) systems and modern cameras, as well as rapid advancements in smart city development across the world.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the majority revenue share of over 35.2% in 2024.

By mode of transportation, the roadway segment accounted for the largest share at 39.4% in 2024.

By roadway offering, the hardware segment led the market in 2024.

By roadway system type, the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) segment captured the largest revenue share in 2024.

By roadway application, traffic management remained the dominant segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 54.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 90.4 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.2%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Intelligent Transportation Systems enable optimized traffic management, improved mobility, and enhanced road safety, strengthening their adoption across urban infrastructures. Growing numbers of vehicles across roadways, rails, airways, and maritime transport, along with aging transport infrastructure and increasing data management challenges, are collectively supporting ITS market expansion. The need for seamless traffic coordination and enhanced public transportation networks has led to rapid deployment of advanced traffic management systems across all major transport modes.

Infrastructure upgrades and global expansion of rail networks further present significant opportunities for ITS providers. Market participants are increasingly forming collaborations to integrate digital technologies into large-scale transportation systems. For example, in October 2023, CSX Corporation partnered with Siemens AG to optimize railway traffic across over 20,000 miles of track in North America using Siemens’ TPS.live and Controlguide Core Dispatch System (CDS), demonstrating the growing role of digital automation in modernizing rail operations.

Order a free sample PDF of the Intelligent Transportation System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Company Insights

Major companies participating in the ITS market include Thales Group, Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corporation, Siemens AG, among others.

Thales Group offers extensive solutions in traffic management, rail signaling, communications, and aerospace, enabling comprehensive ITS integration.

NEC Corporation delivers advanced data-driven traffic management systems designed to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance transportation efficiency.

Leading Intelligent Transportation Systems Companies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

KONGSBERG

NEC Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thales Group

Siemens AG

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Aireon

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Conclusion

The Intelligent Transportation System market is experiencing strong growth, driven by smart mobility trends, rapid digitalization, and increasing emphasis on traffic safety and efficiency. Advancements in roadway technologies, rising vehicle volumes, and global infrastructure development continue to fuel ITS adoption across regions. With expanding transportation networks and greater integration of automation, analytics, and communication technologies, the market is poised for sustained expansion through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.