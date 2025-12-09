HEALiX Launches Glow Pod: Bringing Professional-Grade Red-Light Therapy into Homes Across the U.S.

New York, NY, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — HEALiX Infrared, a leader in advanced at-home wellness technologies, is proud to announce the launch of Glow Pod, a red-light therapy blanket designed to deliver clinically-inspired recovery and wellness benefits directly into the home.

Glow Pod is engineered for users seeking enhanced skin health, muscle recovery, and overall wellness. It combines cutting-edge red and near-infrared light technology, previously available only in professional clinics, with a compact, user-friendly design ideal for at-home use.

“Our mission at HEALiX has always been to make premium wellness solutions accessible to everyone,” said Mike, CEO of HEALiX Infrared. “Glow Pod empowers our customers to experience the benefits of professional red-light therapy on their own schedule, supporting recovery, skin rejuvenation, and daily wellness from the comfort of home.”

Key features of Glow Pod include:

Dual Red & Near-Infrared Spectrum – Targets deep tissue for enhanced muscle recovery and improved circulation.

Professional-Grade Intensity – Designed to provide clinic-level benefits safely at home.

Compact & Portable Design – Fits seamlessly into any home environment and is easy to move or store.

User-Friendly Operation – Simple controls and preset programs for daily use.

Glow Pod joins HEALiX’s growing lineup of wellness solutions, including the Sauna Blanket Z and Revive Mini, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing scientifically backed technologies for personal recovery and health.

The Glow Pod is now available for U.S. customers with fast, nationwide shipping via the official HEALiX website: www.healixinfrared.com.

About HEALiX Infrared

HEALiX Infrared is dedicated to bringing professional-grade recovery and wellness technology into homes across the United States. With a focus on innovation, safety, and user experience, HEALiX develops infrared, red-light, and PEMF-based devices that enhance physical recovery, skin health, and overall well-being.

Media Contact:

HEALiX Infrared

Email: support@healixinfrared.com

Phone: 631-816-8860

Website: www.healixinfrared.com