Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Global Segment Forecasts for 2024-2030

The global molded pulp packaging market was valued at USD 5,445.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8,902.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is driven by rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly packaging solutions and increasing adoption across food packaging, healthcare, food service, electronics, and other industries.

Manufacturers are actively pursuing strategies to strengthen competitiveness, including capacity expansions and product innovation. For instance, in July 2023, Tekni-Plex, Inc. opened a new facility in Ohio dedicated to manufacturing specialty molded pulp products, particularly fiber-based egg cartons.

Growing consumption of eggs and fresh produce, combined with a shift toward environmentally sustainable packaging, continues to support market expansion. Eggs are commonly packaged in molded pulp trays and clamshells for distribution to restaurants, foodservice operators, and retail consumers. With global per-capita egg consumption rising due to population growth, health benefits, and increasing protein intake, demand for molded pulp packaging is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023 with a share of over 41.0%.

China held the largest share within the Asia Pacific market in 2023.

By source, the wood pulp segment accounted for over 85.0% of total revenue in 2023.

By molded type, the transfer molded segment captured over 57.0% of the market in 2023.

By product, trays led the market with over 41.0% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5,445.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8,902.9 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.4%

Largest Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The molded pulp packaging market is highly competitive, characterized by both global and regional players offering diverse product ranges in various shapes, sizes, and colors. Many companies also provide customized solutions tailored to specific customer requirements.

Recent years have seen numerous product launches, acquisitions, and strategic transitions toward sustainable packaging:

June 2023: ANTAIRA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC transitioned to fully molded pulp packaging for all network devices across North America, reflecting industry-wide adoption of sustainable materials.

ANTAIRA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC transitioned to fully molded pulp packaging for all network devices across North America, reflecting industry-wide adoption of sustainable materials. March 2023: Eco-Products, Inc.’s Vanguard clamshell became the first molded fiber product without added PFAS to receive approval from the Compost Manufacturing Alliance.

Eco-Products, Inc.’s Vanguard clamshell became the first molded fiber product without added PFAS to receive approval from the Compost Manufacturing Alliance. February 2023: Huhtamako Oyj acquired a joint venture foodservice distribution operation in Australia, expanding its footprint across regional and metropolitan foodservice customers.

Prominent Companies

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Huhtamako Oyj

CKF Inc

Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC

Genpak, LLC

Eco-Products, Inc.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Fabri-Kal

Hentry Molded Products, Inc.

Conclusion

The molded pulp packaging market is poised for steady growth as global industries shift toward renewable, recyclable, and compostable packaging solutions. The increasing use of molded fiber products—particularly in foodservice and fresh food applications—combined with sustained innovation and strategic industry expansions, will continue to propel market development through 2030.