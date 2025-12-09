Neuromorphic Computing Market: Key Growth Drivers and 89% CAGR

The global neuromorphic computing market was valued at USD 5,277.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20,272.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is being propelled by the rising adoption of neuromorphic technology across deep learning, transistors, accelerators, next-generation semiconductors, and autonomous systems, including robotics, drones, self-driving vehicles, and advanced AI applications.

Neuromorphic computing—integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning—holds significant potential in defense systems, enhancing processing capabilities and accelerating mission-critical decision-making. Its superior energy efficiency supports improved mobility, endurance, and portability for field-deployed technologies. Continuous R&D investment by key industry players, along with the introduction of innovative neuromorphic solutions, further strengthens market expansion. For example, in December 2022, Polyn Technology, an Israel-based Fabless semiconductor company, announced the availability of neuromorphic analog signal-processing models for Edge Impulse, supporting ultra-low-power sensor applications for wearables and Industrial IoT (IIoT).

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market in 2023, accounting for 37.3% of revenue.

The U.S. held a significant share within the regional market.

By application, image processing dominated with a 45.5% revenue share in 2023.

By deployment, edge deployment represented the largest market share in 2023.

By component, hardware accounted for the dominant share of revenues in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5,277.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20,272.3 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 19.9%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The neuromorphic computing market includes several major industry players, notably IBM, Intel Corporation, and Brain Corp., among others.

IBM is a leading multinational company in computer hardware, software, and IT solutions. The company is advancing neuromorphic technologies through chips and systems that emulate the human brain’s adaptability and efficiency. IBM’s TrueNorth chip—developed with support from DARPA—features 1 million neurons and 256 million synapses, enabling real-time image and speech recognition. Its Neural Architecture and software frameworks such as Corelet support scalable, low-latency neuromorphic application development.

is a leading multinational company in computer hardware, software, and IT solutions. The company is advancing neuromorphic technologies through chips and systems that emulate the human brain’s adaptability and efficiency. IBM’s TrueNorth chip—developed with support from DARPA—features 1 million neurons and 256 million synapses, enabling real-time image and speech recognition. Its Neural Architecture and software frameworks such as Corelet support scalable, low-latency neuromorphic application development. Intel Corporation, a global semiconductor and AI solutions leader, is pioneering neuromorphic processing through its Loihi chip, a self-learning processor featuring 128 million neurons and 64 billion synapses. Its applications span autonomous vehicles, robotics, and smart home systems. Intel also leads the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC) to foster innovation through collaborations with industry and academia. The company’s neuromorphic platforms, including Hala Point, Kapoho Point, and Loihi 2, aim to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and finance by delivering highly efficient, adaptive processing capabilities.

Prominent Companies

Brain Corporation

CEA-Leti

General Vision Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

HRL Laboratories, LLC

IBM

Intel Corporation

Knowm Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Vicarious

Conclusion

The neuromorphic computing market is set for robust growth, driven by rapid advancements in AI, next-generation semiconductor design, and autonomous systems. As organizations increasingly prioritize high-efficiency, low-power computing, neuromorphic technologies will play an essential role in transforming sectors ranging from defense and robotics to IoT and intelligent edge devices.