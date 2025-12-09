Direct To Film Printing Market: Growth in Fashion & Streetwear Brands

The global direct-to-film printing market was valued at USD 2,720.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,920.0 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced printing technologies, rising demand for customized and on-demand apparel, and greater business awareness of DTF printing’s cost-effectiveness and versatility compared to traditional printing methods.

The expansion of e-commerce and the fashion industry is further accelerating market adoption. In addition, supportive government initiatives aimed at expanding textile production—combined with rising private sector investments to meet evolving fashion trends—are contributing significantly to the growing demand for DTF printing solutions.

The surging demand for customized and personalized apparel remains a key growth catalyst. As consumers increasingly seek unique designs, businesses encounter challenges with traditional methods, including high production costs, limited material compatibility, and long turnaround times. DTF printing addresses these issues by offering vibrant, durable prints across multiple fabric types with minimal setup and reduced operational costs. To meet this rising demand, companies are introducing advanced DTF printers. For example, in January 2025, Roland DGA Corporation announced the North American launch of the Roland DG TY-300, featuring superior image quality, high productivity, and cost efficiency. The TY-300 delivers transfer graphics at speeds up to four times faster than competing models while minimizing operating expenses.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for 36.0% of the global market share in 2024.

By type, dedicated DTF printers held the largest share at 45.0% in 2024.

By film type, the cold peel film segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end product, T-shirts represented the leading segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2,720.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3,920.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.0%

Largest Market (2024): Europe

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the market include Seiko Epson Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Kornit Digital Ltd, Brother International Corporation, and Roland DG Corporation. These players are expanding their portfolios through product launches and technological advancements:

April 2025: Mimaki Engineering introduced its first UV-DTF printer, the UJV300DTF-75, enabling high-value decoration for signage, interior applications, and everyday items through advanced UV-curable transfer technology.

Mimaki Engineering introduced its first UV-DTF printer, the UJV300DTF-75, enabling high-value decoration for signage, interior applications, and everyday items through advanced UV-curable transfer technology. February 2025: Seiko Epson Corporation launched the SC-G6000, its first roll-to-roll Direct-to-Film (DTFilm) printer, offering high-quality transfers with Epson’s proven inkjet platform across diverse textile substrates.

Seiko Epson Corporation launched the SC-G6000, its first roll-to-roll Direct-to-Film (DTFilm) printer, offering high-quality transfers with Epson’s proven inkjet platform across diverse textile substrates. January 2025: Seiko Epson Corporation also launched the SureColor G-Series, including its first wide-format DTF model, the SureColor G6070. Designed for garment decorators, the G6070 delivers consistent, high-quality output with low maintenance requirements and strong cost efficiency.

Conclusion

The direct-to-film printing market continues to gain momentum due to rising demand for customized apparel, advancements in printing technology, and the rapid evolution of the global fashion and e-commerce industries. As manufacturers introduce increasingly efficient, versatile DTF solutions, the technology is expected to become a key driver of innovation in apparel decoration and textile printing.