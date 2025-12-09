Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Direct-to-Consumer Testing Models

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at USD 4.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.06% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is driven by rising demand for NIPT, increasing collaborations and licensing agreements among industry players, and improvements in reimbursement policies that enhance accessibility for expecting parents.

The NIPT market is highly competitive and characterized by a strong presence of well-established players. Companies are increasingly forming partnerships and strategic collaborations to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain market stability. For example, in January 2022, QIAGEN partnered with Atila BioSystems to expand NIPT capabilities on QIAGEN’s digital PCR platform, QIAcuity. Similarly, in June 2021, Illumina entered a strategic collaboration with Next Generation Genomic to introduce the CE-IVD–approved VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2 in Thailand, broadening patient access to NGS-based prenatal testing.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global NIPT market with a 42.08% revenue share in 2023.

By gestation period, the 13–24 weeks segment dominated the market with a 51.5% share in 2023.

By technology, Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) accounted for the largest share at 29.8% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4.21 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.16 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 10.06%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the NIPT market continue to strengthen their geographic footprint and expand service offerings through product launches, regulatory initiatives, and strategic collaborations.

September 2023 – Yourgene Health plc introduced the Yourgene MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit, a rapid, cost-effective robotic workstation designed for cell-free DNA extraction. Tailored for the company’s Sage 32 NIPT workflow, the system enhances laboratory efficiency and accuracy, supporting clinical labs across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

introduced the Yourgene MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit, a rapid, cost-effective robotic workstation designed for cell-free DNA extraction. Tailored for the company’s Sage 32 NIPT workflow, the system enhances laboratory efficiency and accuracy, supporting clinical labs across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. August 2022 – Natera, Inc. announced at the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference that it initiated the FDA pre-submission process for its Panorama NIPT through the Q-Sub pathway. The filing focuses on fetal chromosomal aneuploidies and the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, underscoring Natera’s commitment to advancing regulatory approval and expanding access to high-precision prenatal testing.

Prominent Companies

Genesis Genetics (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

Natera, Inc.

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.)

Centogene N.V.

MedGenome Labs Ltd.

Myriad Women’s Health, Inc. (Counsyl, Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Ariosa Diagnostics)

Qiagen

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Progenity, Inc.

Conclusion

The global NIPT market is set for strong growth, fueled by technological advancements, expanding clinical adoption, and increasing collaboration among key industry players. As reimbursement frameworks improve and next-generation sequencing technologies become more accessible, demand for non-invasive, accurate, and early prenatal screening is expected to continue rising worldwide.