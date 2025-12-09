Road Safety Market 2030: Trends in Vehicle Safety Technologies

The global road safety market is projected to reach USD 10.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising number of road accidents and fatalities worldwide. Increasing emphasis on public safety and continuous improvements in road infrastructure are also contributing to market expansion. Governments across regions are implementing strategic programs to reduce traffic incidents, enforce stricter road discipline, and enhance commuter safety.

Technological developments have significantly transformed road safety solutions. While earlier road management relied on standalone red-light and speed monitoring systems, ongoing advancements have enabled the integration of both capabilities into unified, more efficient units. Additionally, the rapid adoption of connected commercial vehicles is creating new opportunities for solution providers to collect vehicle and infrastructure data simultaneously. Investments in smart infrastructure designed to support connected and autonomous vehicles are further expanding the scope for road safety systems. These technologies provide valuable insights into traffic behavior and mobility, contributing to more effective road planning.

Globally, rising road fatalities remain a key factor influencing road safety investments. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road accidents claim over 1.3 million lives each year, while an estimated 35 million people sustain non-fatal injuries leading to disabilities or other health issues. This has prompted governments to prioritize highway safety initiatives. For example, the Singapore Government, in collaboration with the Intelligent Transportation Society Singapore (ITSS) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), launched the Smart Mobility 2030 strategy to deploy intelligent transport systems that enhance urban mobility and commuter safety.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for 27.04% of the global market share in 2022, making it the largest regional market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace, with a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

By service, the professional services segment dominated the market with an 80.30% share in 2022.

By solution, the red light & speed enforcement segment held 56.19% of the market in 2022.

The Automatic Number/License Plate Recognition (ANPR/ALPR) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 3.07 Billion

USD 3.07 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.13 Billion

USD 10.13 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 17.5%

17.5% Europe: Largest regional market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the road safety market continue to enhance their product portfolios and expand through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. In August 2022, Conduent partnered with Hayden AI to introduce automated child safety solutions using AI-driven computer vision and smart camera systems mounted on school buses. These systems activate when the bus’s stop arm extends, improving enforcement and safety compliance.

Prominent companies operating in the global road safety market include:

American Traffic Solutions (Verra Mobility)

Conduent

Cubic Corporation

Dahua Technology

FLIR Services, Inc.

IDEMIA

Jenoptik

Kapsch TraficCom

Motorola Solutions

Redflex Holdings

Sensys Gatso Group AB

Siemens

Swarco

Teledyne FLIR

Vitronic

Conclusion

The road safety market is set for strong growth through 2030 as governments and transportation authorities worldwide intensify efforts to reduce traffic accidents and enhance commuter safety. Advancements in integrated monitoring systems, the rise of connected vehicles, and investments in intelligent transportation infrastructure are reshaping road safety solutions. With rising global awareness of public security and increased deployment of smart mobility initiatives, road safety technologies will play a crucial role in creating safer, more efficient transport ecosystems across both developed and emerging regions.