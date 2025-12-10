Rodenticides Market 2030: Consumer Awareness Boosts Demand

The global rodenticides market is projected to reach USD 8.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of pest-related diseases, the expanding rodent population, growing demand for effective pest control solutions, and increasing availability of natural rodenticides. According to the 2019 American Housing Survey, 14.8 million out of 124 million occupied homes in the U.S. reported the presence of mice or rats within a year, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Concerns about economic losses associated with rodent damage in agricultural environments are also expected to bolster market demand. However, growing environmental and health-related apprehensions linked to chemical rodenticides pose a challenge to market expansion. As a result, the use of chemical rodenticides is governed by strict regulatory frameworks, particularly in North America and Europe. For example, in the U.S., all pesticide products must be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) prior to being sold.

The increasing rodent population has contributed to a rise in transferable diseases such as plague, Hantavirus infection, and Lassa fever, impacting wildlife, human health, and the environment. This trend has accelerated the adoption of rodent control products across residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Demand continues to rise in major urban areas worldwide, supported by product development initiatives aimed at enhancing rodent control efficiency. Growth in the number of offices, hospitals, hotels, and residential developments, paired with heightened hygiene requirements, is further driving product consumption.

Natural rodenticides, which are biodegradable and non-toxic to humans, pets, and wildlife, are gaining prominence as an eco-friendly alternative. They do not pose contamination risks and are cost-effective due to minimal handling, storage, and disposal requirements.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the market with a 29.8% revenue share in 2022 and is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6%.

North America also held a significant share in 2022.

Pest control companies represented the largest application segment with a 39.1% revenue share.

Anticoagulants dominated the product segment with a 76.9% share in 2022.

The block form segment held the largest share at 46.0% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 5.27 Billion

USD 5.27 Billion 2030 Projection: USD 8.13 Billion

USD 8.13 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 5.6%

5.6% Largest Region (2022): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers are increasingly engaging in acquisitions and new product development to enhance their competitive positions. Companies are also focusing on developing application-specific products to widen their market reach. Significant investments in R&D continue to support the creation of more efficient and high-quality rodenticides.

Key Rodenticides Companies:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Rentokil Initial plc

Neogen Corporation

Bell Labs

Liphatech, Inc.

Impex Europa S.L.

EcoClear Products

Conclusion

The rodenticides market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising pest-related health risks, expanding rodent populations, and heightened demand for effective control solutions across sectors. While stringent regulations and environmental concerns surrounding chemical rodenticides pose challenges, they are simultaneously creating opportunities for natural and eco-friendly alternatives. With strong contributions from Asia Pacific and increased innovation from key market players, the industry is expected to evolve toward safer, more sustainable rodent-control methods while continuing to meet global demand.