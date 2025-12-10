Hydration Backpack Market 2030: Enhancing Performance for Outdoor Lovers

The global hydration backpack market was valued at USD 403.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 661.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising participation in outdoor recreational activities.

As more individuals adopt health-conscious lifestyles, outdoor sports and nature-based activities have gained significant popularity. Families are increasingly engaging in outings that promote physical activity and connection with nature, generating strong demand for convenient hydration and carrying solutions. According to the 2023 Outdoor Participation Trend Report (June 2024), outdoor recreation participation rose from 161.1 million in 2022 to 175.8 million in 2023, reflecting this growing trend.

Professional athletes and sports enthusiasts also contribute to market expansion. Activities such as climbing, hiking, running, cycling, skiing, camping, mountain biking, and caving have seen notable participation growth. For instance, nearly 8,000 athletes took part in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships held globally. These athletes seek hydration backpacks designed with lightweight materials, efficient hydration systems, and advanced performance features.

In addition, military forces worldwide are adopting modern hydration solutions to support personnel operating in extreme conditions and challenging terrains. Hydration backpacks designed for military applications include durable fabric materials, specialized reservoirs, convenient storage compartments, and ergonomic straps, making them suitable for demanding environments.

Order a free sample PDF of the Hydration Backpack Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 38.7% of global revenue in 2024.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030.

By end use, the sport segment dominated with 74.1% share in 2024.

By distribution channel, specialty stores accounted for approximately 48.5% of revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 403.7 Million

USD 403.7 Million 2030 Market Size: USD 661.6 Million

USD 661.6 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 8.8%

8.8% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Hydration Backpack Company Insights

The competitive landscape includes both established companies and emerging players focusing on product innovation, quality enhancement, and strategic pricing. Large brands are introducing new features and expanding into broader application areas, while smaller companies target local markets and sports events to increase visibility. Advancements in materials, ergonomic designs, and integrated hydration technologies continue to shape product development across the industry.

Leading Hydration Backpack Companies

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC (CamelBak)

Columbia Sportswear Company

Osprey (Helen of Troy Limited)

High Sierra (Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l.)

Gregory Mountain Products (Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l.)

Source Tactical Gear (SOURCE)

Hydro Flask (Helen of Troy Limited)

Mazama Designs

USWE Sports AB

TETON Sports (C&S Holmes, Inc.)

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global hydration backpack market is on a strong upward trajectory, supported by rising outdoor recreation participation, growing health awareness, and increasing involvement in adventure and endurance sports. The adoption of advanced hydration solutions by athletes and military personnel further fuels demand. With North America leading in market share and continued product innovation across companies, the market is expected to grow steadily through 2030. As consumer preferences shift toward lightweight, durable, and high-performance hydration systems, manufacturers will continue to innovate and expand their offerings to meet evolving needs.