Industrial Cooling Systems Market 2030: New Materials and Designs

The global industrial cooling systems market was valued at USD 22.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 34.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is driven by the rising demand for intelligent and connected cooling solutions that enhance operational efficiency, the impact of increasing global temperatures, and the need to prevent overheating of critical industrial equipment.

Growing environmental regulations and heightened concerns about energy consumption are pushing industries toward energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and renewable-powered cooling technologies. Key industry trends—including hybrid cooling systems, heat recovery solutions, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and customized cooling technologies—are further contributing to market growth.

As energy costs rise, industries are increasingly prioritizing cooling systems that offer improved energy efficiency. Technologies with a higher Coefficient of Performance (COP), variable speed drives, and energy recovery capabilities are gaining traction, helping companies reduce both energy use and operating expenses. The shift toward high-efficiency, low-maintenance cooling systems aligns with broader corporate sustainability goals.

Furthermore, the integration of IoT, AI, and automation within industrial cooling systems is enhancing performance through real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and optimized energy usage. Smart cooling systems are being adopted widely across industrial sectors, improving reliability, minimizing downtime, and extending equipment lifespan. This movement aligns with the broader Industry 4.0 transformation, where digitalization and data-driven operations are becoming standard in industrial cooling system management.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held over 26% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. dominated the North America market with more than 75% revenue share in 2024.

By product, the water-cooling segment accounted for over 39% of revenue in 2024.

By end use, the utility & power segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 22.58 Billion

USD 22.58 Billion 2030 Market Size: USD 34.71 Billion

USD 34.71 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.9%

6.9% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Industrial Cooling Systems Company Insights

Major market players include Johnson Controls Inc. and SPX Corporation, along with several emerging participants such as Paharpur Cooling Towers and Hamon Group.

Johnson Controls Inc. provides HVAC systems, cooling towers, chillers, and energy management solutions across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Known for sustainability-focused design, its YORK® chillers help businesses improve energy efficiency and meet regulatory standards.

provides HVAC systems, cooling towers, chillers, and energy management solutions across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Known for sustainability-focused design, its YORK® chillers help businesses improve energy efficiency and meet regulatory standards. SPX Corporation delivers engineered cooling technologies, including cooling towers, heat exchangers, and refrigeration systems. It serves industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, and energy, emphasizing sustainable and cost-efficient performance.

delivers engineered cooling technologies, including cooling towers, heat exchangers, and refrigeration systems. It serves industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, and energy, emphasizing sustainable and cost-efficient performance. Paharpur Cooling Towers specializes in energy-efficient, custom-designed cooling solutions for industries such as power generation, petrochemicals, and chemicals.

specializes in energy-efficient, custom-designed cooling solutions for industries such as power generation, petrochemicals, and chemicals. Hamon Group provides cooling towers, heat exchangers, air pollution control systems, and energy recovery solutions, focusing on reducing environmental impact and improving energy efficiency.

Leading Industrial Cooling Systems Companies

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Bell Cooling Tower

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Hamon Group

Johnson Controls Inc.

Paharpur Cooling Towers

SPIG S.p.A.

SPX Corporation

Alfa Laval

Danfoss

Conclusion

The global industrial cooling systems market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by increasing industrial demand for efficient, intelligent, and environmentally responsible cooling technologies. With industries adopting smart systems powered by IoT, AI, and automation, cooling operations are becoming more efficient, predictive, and cost-effective. Rising global temperatures, stricter environmental regulations, and the need to protect sensitive industrial equipment are reinforcing the importance of modern cooling solutions. As leading companies invest in innovation and sustainability, and as regions like Asia Pacific rapidly expand, industrial cooling systems will continue to play a critical role in enhancing operational reliability, reducing energy consumption, and supporting the evolution of industrial infrastructure worldwide.