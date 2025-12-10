Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring Market 2030: Adopting Next-Gen Wireless Technologies

The global intelligent infrastructure monitoring market was valued at USD 4.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely fueled by the increasing need for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance across key sectors such as transportation, energy, and smart cities. Rising concerns related to infrastructure safety, operational efficiency, and asset life cycle management are accelerating the adoption of intelligent monitoring technologies across both public and private sectors.

Significant investments by governments and enterprises in IoT-enabled sensors, AI-powered analytics, and cloud-based solutions are improving infrastructure reliability while minimizing downtime. The integration of 5G networks and edge computing has further strengthened data processing capabilities, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making and driving the demand for advanced monitoring systems.

A major industry trend is the growing use of AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance. AI-driven analytics enable early identification of potential failures, optimizing maintenance strategies and lowering operational expenses. Digital twin technology is gaining prominence due to its ability to simulate real-time asset behavior and enhance resilience. The expansion of global smart city initiatives is also bolstering the adoption of intelligent monitoring tools for energy distribution, traffic optimization, and public safety, contributing to improved urban planning and sustainability goals.

The increasing preference for cloud-based platforms is another factor propelling the market forward. Cloud infrastructure offers scalable, cost-effective, and centralized monitoring capabilities while ensuring seamless integration with IoT ecosystems. Meanwhile, improvements in cybersecurity are addressing concerns related to data privacy and system vulnerability, thereby supporting wider adoption. As industries continue their digital transformation journeys, the convergence of AI, IoT, and cloud technologies is reshaping how infrastructure assets are monitored, managed, and optimized.

Order a free sample PDF of the Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the intelligent infrastructure monitoring market in 2024 with over 32% revenue share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2025 to 2030.

By deployment, the cloud segment led the market in 2024 with a revenue share of over 50%.

Based on application, predictive maintenance accounted for over 31% market share in 2024.

The IT & telecommunications sector represented the leading industry vertical in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.29 Billion

USD 4.29 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 10.08 Billion

USD 10.08 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 15.3%

15.3% Leading Region in 2024: North America

Key Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring Company Insights

Leading players in the market include Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, and Dynatrace LLC, among others.

Hitachi, Ltd. delivers AI-, IoT-, and big-data-based monitoring through its Lumada platform, enabling predictive maintenance and digital twin simulations for transportation, energy, and smart city infrastructure.

delivers AI-, IoT-, and big-data-based monitoring through its Lumada platform, enabling predictive maintenance and digital twin simulations for transportation, energy, and smart city infrastructure. Siemens AG provides smart monitoring systems for industrial automation, energy grids, and buildings, supported by its MindSphere platform that leverages real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, and edge computing.

provides smart monitoring systems for industrial automation, energy grids, and buildings, supported by its MindSphere platform that leverages real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, and edge computing. Schneider Electric offers energy management and automation solutions via its EcoStruxure platform, integrating cloud computing, IoT, and AI-driven analytics for efficient monitoring across sectors such as utilities, manufacturing, and data centers.

offers energy management and automation solutions via its EcoStruxure platform, integrating cloud computing, IoT, and AI-driven analytics for efficient monitoring across sectors such as utilities, manufacturing, and data centers. Dynatrace LLC focuses on AI-based observability, application performance monitoring, and cloud automation, providing full-stack insights across infrastructure, applications, and security.

Emerging participants include Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and IBM:

Cisco Systems, Inc. specializes in AI-driven network monitoring, IoT analytics, and cybersecurity solutions widely used across smart cities, data centers, and industrial automation.

specializes in AI-driven network monitoring, IoT analytics, and cybersecurity solutions widely used across smart cities, data centers, and industrial automation. Honeywell International Inc. enhances building operations and industrial processes through its Forge platform, delivering AI-based predictive analytics for improved resilience and reduced downtime.

enhances building operations and industrial processes through its Forge platform, delivering AI-based predictive analytics for improved resilience and reduced downtime. IBM offers AI-powered IT infrastructure monitoring through Instana and Watson AIOps, with added capabilities integrating blockchain and quantum technologies for enhanced security and operational efficiency.

Other prominent companies include:

Hitachi, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Dynatrace, Cisco, Honeywell, IBM, Microsoft, Huawei, ABB, Johnson Controls, and Alstom.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The intelligent infrastructure monitoring market is experiencing strong growth driven by digital transformation, rising safety concerns, and the widespread adoption of IoT, AI, and cloud technologies. As industries prioritize predictive maintenance, real-time insights, and operational resilience, demand for advanced monitoring solutions is expected to surge. With smart city development accelerating worldwide and edge computing strengthening real-time analytics, the market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2030. North America currently leads in market share, but the Asia Pacific region is set to become the fastest-growing hub for intelligent infrastructure monitoring solutions.