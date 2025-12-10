Wearable Breast Pump Market Expands with Working Mother Population

The global wearable breast pumps market was valued at USD 596.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 975.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2025 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the increasing participation of women in the global workforce, which has significantly elevated demand for convenient, hands-free breastfeeding solutions such as wearable breast pumps.

As working women face time constraints and seek flexible feeding options, wearable breast pumps are gaining widespread adoption due to their portability, comfort, and discreet design.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 53.6% in 2024

The U.S. accounted for the largest share within the North American wearable breast pump market in 2024

By component, wearable pumps led the market, capturing 68.2% of the total share in 2024

By application, battery-operated wearable breast pumps held the dominant position with a 58.7% market share in 2024

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 596.4 Million

2030 Market Size: USD 975.5 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.71%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Growth Drivers and Industry Dynamics

According to the Center for American Progress, as of December 2022, over 993,000 mothers were actively employed in the U.S., with women’s labor force participation reaching 77.0%. Working women typically have higher disposable incomes and limited time for direct breastfeeding, making wearable breast pumps an ideal solution for maintaining breastfeeding routines while balancing professional responsibilities.

Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of wearable breast pumps, along with improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, is expected to positively influence market growth throughout the forecast period. Government-led awareness initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated adoption, as breastfeeding mothers were encouraged to use expressed milk through pumps.

Health authorities such as the CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommended temporary mother–newborn separation during the pandemic to reduce exposure risks. These guidelines contributed to increased reliance on wearable breast pumps, reinforcing market growth during and beyond the pandemic period.

Key Wearable Breast Pump Company Insights

Leading players in the wearable breast pump market are increasingly focusing on technological innovation and user-centric design. Substantial investments in research and development highlight the industry’s shift toward connected and smart healthcare solutions.

The market has witnessed consistent advancements with the introduction of smart wearable breast pumps featuring Bluetooth connectivity, mobile app integration, data tracking, and customizable pumping modes, enhancing user comfort, convenience, and monitoring capabilities.

Key Wearable Breast Pump Companies

Major companies shaping the global wearable breast pump market include:

Momcozy (Shenzhen Lute Jiacheng Network Technology Co., Ltd.)

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (Pigeon Corporation)

Mamapump

Tommee Tippee (Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd.)

Haakaa

Ardo Medical AG

KISSBOBO

Medela

Willow

Elvie (Chiaro Technology Limited)

Freemie

Uzin Medicare (Spectra Baby)

LaVie Mom

Ameda

Annabella-Pump

Bellababy

Nuliie

These companies collectively hold a significant share of the market and continue to influence product innovation and competitive strategies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the wearable breast pumps market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising female workforce participation, increasing awareness of breastfeeding benefits, and rapid technological advancements. Strong government initiatives, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of smart, connected pumping solutions further reinforce market momentum. With North America maintaining its leadership position and emerging economies presenting new opportunities, the market is expected to experience sustained expansion through 2030.

