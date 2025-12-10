A.D Painting Reports Growing Demand for Floor Laminating Services in Birmingham

Birmingham, UK – 11th December 2025

A.D Painting, a trusted painting and decorating company in Birmingham, has announced a sharp increase in customers choosing its floor Laminating Services. Homeowners and business owners are now preferring laminate tile flooring for stylish, durable, and easy-to-maintain spaces. This growing demand shows how strongly Birmingham residents are shifting toward modern flooring solutions.

Rising Demand Across Birmingham

In recent months, A.D Painting has seen more families and businesses choose laminate flooring for a fresh, clean, and long-lasting finish. Many local shops, cafés, and offices are upgrading their floors because laminate can handle heavy foot traffic while still looking smart and modern.

Laminate flooring also offers a quick installation process, helping people complete their home or business upgrades without delays.

What Is Driving This Trend

Birmingham homeowners want flooring that is water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and simple to clean. New laminate designs now look just like real wood, stone, or tile, giving customers a wide choice of colours and patterns. This makes laminate a great option for matching any décor style.

For commercial clients, laminate flooring provides strong protection against daily wear and tear, making it ideal for entrances, dining areas, hallways, and office floors.

A.D Painting Expands Its Laminating Team

Due to the rising demand for floor Laminating Services , A.D Painting has expanded its trained installation team. The company has added new tools, upgraded materials, and improved its fitting techniques to deliver smoother, stronger, and faster results.

Customers can now enjoy improved installation times and high-quality finishes.

Benefits of Floor Laminating

For Homeowners

– Easy to clean – Water-resistant and durable – Stylish designs available at an affordable price

For Businesses

– Tough and long-lasting – Suitable for high-traffic areas – Quick installation with minimal downtime

These benefits make floor laminating one of the fastest-growing improvement trends across Birmingham.

Quote from A.D Painting

“We are seeing more people choose laminate flooring for both homes and commercial spaces,” said the Founder of A.D Painting. “It looks great, lasts long, and is a smart choice for anyone wanting a modern upgrade.”

For more information about A.D Painting, visit https://www.adpainting.co.uk/

About A.D Painting

A.D Painting is a local painting and decorating company based in Birmingham. The team provides interior painting, exterior painting, decorating, spray painting, wallpapering, colour consulting, and full Laminating Services for both homes and businesses. They are known for high-quality work, friendly service, and reliable results.

Contact Information

Phone Number

07466 839378

Email Address

alphadiallob18@gmail.com